A rosary will be held for Ermelinda Sanchez, 81, of Roswell, at 9:30 a.m., Monday, March 6, 2017, at Assumption Catholic Church. A Mass will follow at 10 a.m., Monday, March 6, 2017, at Assumption Catholic Church with the Rev. Joseph Pacquing officiating. Burial will follow in South Park Cemetery. Ermelinda passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

Ermelinda was born in Schole, NM on August 24, 1935, to Chrisosto and Virginia Arguello. [auth] She married Leandro Sanchez on Jan. 7, 1956. She retired from the Roswell Independent School District as a school nurse. She loved her sons and all of her family. She was a wonderful wife, mom, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was independent, strong minded, loved to spend time with family, shop, travel, eat pizza, and watch her television shows (Andy Griffith and Golden Girls). She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church and devoted to the Catholic faith.

She is survived by three children, Leo Sanchez Jr. and his wife Elizabeth, of Roswell, Albert Sanchez and his wife Anna of Roswell, and Harold Sanchez and his wife Marta, of Roswell; three grandchildren, Courtney Walker, Stephanie Sanchez and Leo M. Sanchez III; two sisters, Carmen Escarcega of Albuquerque and Sara Cordova of Albuquerque; one brother, Ray Arguello of Roswell; five great-grandchildren, Liani Sanchez, Raelyn Garcia, Gabriella Gallegos, Karlee Sanchez and Toree Sanchez; and her special extended family, Priscilla Lopez, Kristianna Zamora, Aundrea Torrero and Paul Zamora Jr.

The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Anna, Priscilla and Kristianna for the care and dedication she gave to our mother.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

