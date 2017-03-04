Username: 1

Memorial services will be held at a later for Delbert Duane Riddall, 68, who passed from this earth to his heavenly home on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 in Roswell, NM. He was born to Ida Mae Burke and Lawrence Riddall on May 25, 1948 in Mansfield, Washington.

Delbert was a very private person. Once you got to know him, he was a friend for life. He loved the [auth] outdoors, he grew up camping and fishing with his mother in Washington state which carried over into his adult life taking our family camping and fishing. Delbert loved music and played the guitar by ear, he played the old songs and sang to our children as they grew up; Jesus Loves Me, Froggie Went a Courtin’, You Are My Sunshine and country music. He was artistic and painted us many pictures.

Delbert is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Harold and Ray Riddall and one nephew, Jim Riddall.

Delbert is survived by his wife of 45 years, Helen Harris Riddall; special sister Dee Jacks and husband Vern; brother Blaine Riddall; son Darrin Riddall and wife Michelle of Wylie, TX; daughters Christina Mercer and Dave of Vancouver, WA and Renee Riddall Elliott. He is also survived by six grandchildren Michael, Shawn, Matthew and Melissa Mercer, Khristopher and Nathan Riddall; three great-grandchildren, Calvin and Boston Mercer and Allison Keller Mercer and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

