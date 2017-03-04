Username: 1

Roswell senior wing Chris Mesquita hangs in the air before hitting a tough fourth-quarter shot to help the Coyotes keep the lead and oust the scrappy Bloomfield Bobcats from the state playoffs Saturday in the Coyote Den. Roswell High will play Kirtland Central at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Pit in Albuquerque. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Roswell sophomore guard Tarren Burrola lines up for a 3-pointer in the first quarter of the Coyotes’ 71-66 victory over visiting Bloomfield Saturday in the Coyote Den. Burrola hit four 3s on the day and finished with 20 points. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Above: Coyote freshman guard Jasia Reese applies defensive presure to Bloomfield’s Adriano Stevenson during the second half Saturday. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Below: Coyote senior Chris Mesquita scores a first quarter layup Saturday against the Bloomfield Bobcats in the first round of the state basketball playoffs. Mesquita finished with 11 points. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Roswell junior post Logan Eaker takes a tough shot in traffic with the game close in the third quarter. Eaker finished with 12 points, including a throw-down dunk in the second half. (AJ Dickman Photo)

The Roswell Coyotes reached the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Bank New Mexico boys state basketball championships for an impressive 13th-straight year by virtue of a 71-66 win over the visiting Bloomfield Bobcats in a Saturday afternoon contest inside the Coyote Den.

The Coyotes did just enough offensively and defensively to hold off the upstart Bobcats and advance to play Wednesday morning at the Pit in Albuquerque in the aforementioned quarterfinal round.

“It wasn’t the way we had planned, but Bloomfield wasn’t your typical 16 seed that we usually see,” stated a relieved coach Britt Cooper. “They got two great guards and they showed that today. They gave us everything that we wanted and then some.”

The visiting Bobcats gave the [auth] top-seeded hosts all they could handle as they played care-free throughout and shot the ball extremely well from the outside. Bloomfield had dominated District 1-4A last year, but found the jump to 5A this year a little tougher as they managed to squeak into the tourney field with a 13-14 record — one of those losses an 89-62 loss to the Coyotes in the Poe Corn Tourney..

“At this point, you don’t care if it’s by five or fifty, you just want to win, survive, and advance,” stated Cooper. “That’s what it’s all about. It won’t matter if we win three more games because then no one will win the first one. This year, there is parity. We saw that today and there is going to be some upsets tonight around the state. We survived it and I don’t think they could have played much better than they did. We were ready to play. We were prepared for them, but they were a different team than when we played them in December and beat them by 27.”

The visitors, sporting an all-senior starting line-up, jumped out to an early 6-2 lead as the Coyotes missed their first five 3-point attempts. With the outside shots clanging off, the Coyotes turned to the inside game and it paid off as they went on a 12-1 run with Logan Eaker and Chris Mesquita each getting two hoops. The final bucket of the run was the first outside shot made by the Coyotes as senior Garret Smothermon burted a 3.

Tarren Burrola followed Smothermon’s shot with a bomb of his own, but the Bobcats’ Bryce Betoni would get one of his own late to make it 18-12 after one quarter.

The Bobcats had a better second quarter as they quickly made up the deficit to take the lead at 19-18 with the Coyotes’ shooting going cold. The lead would change hands five times in the quarter as the teams played evenly.

The Coyotes (22-4) got a big contribution from junior Isaiah Carmona, who came off the bench and managed three key buckets. The first gave the hosts a 20-19 lead, the second was a 3-point play that tied the game at 23-all with 4:19 to go and the final was another 3-point play that gave the Coyotes a 29-27 lead late in the half.

“(Carmona) played well off the bench,” said Cooper. “He did a good job in there and that’s what you want your bench to do this time of the year. He did come up big. With Logan (Eaker) getting into a little foul trouble, he had to come in there and that’s what you got to do.”

But the Bobcats managed to finish the quarter strong to go into the halftime break up 32-29.

The Coyotes slowly started to regain the lead and then attempted to stretch it with a big quarter from Eaker, who had a monster breakaway dunk to get the hosts within one, and then followed with a layup off an offensive board to give the Coyotes a 38-37 lead with 4:12 to go in the period. The Coyotes would never trail again.

“I thought (Eaker) had a real good second and third quarter,” stated Cooper of his junior post’s play. “He was really solid and that’s what we need. You got to have your big guy going this time of year. He made some big plays defensively as well.”

Burrola drained another 3 to make it 45-40 and Mesquita’s two late freebies gave the Coyotes their largest lead at 51-41. Ty Padilla hit a 3 to make it 51-44 heading into the final frame. Padilla would make sure the game stayed exciting as he hit three more contested treys to keep the Bobcats in the game.

The Bobcats pulled within one after a Padilla trey, but Burrola answered with his fourth 3 of the afternoon to regain control of the game. Padilla hit another with 2:30 to go and Adriano Stevenson nailed one at the 1:30 mark, but each time the Coyotes responded — the first on a bucket from Jasia Reese and the second on a driving layup from Mesquita.

With the score 66-63 and only 51 seconds left in the contest, the Bobcats resorted to fouling and the Coyotes promptly hit 5-of-6 to wrap up the hard-fought 71-66 win and advance to Wednesday’s game against the winner of Artesia-Kirtland Central. The victory wrapped up an undefeated home season for the Coyotes and was their ninth consecutive victory.

Burrola led the team with 20 points while going 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Smothermon put in 14 and also went a perfect 4-for-4 from the stripe. Eaker scored 12 and Mesquita had 11 points and went 5-of-6 at the line. Carmona had 10 to round out the double-digit Coyote scorers.

“Our kids did a good job of finishing the game after we slipped up and let them back in,” said Cooper. “But, that’s what happens in playoff basketball. I’m proud of the kids. It doesn’t matter (the score) and we’re going to the Pit again. We may get Artesia again or we may get Kirtland Central. If this is any indicator, Kirtland Central has been beating Bloomfield so Artesia is going to have their hands full as well. It’s going to be a tough game at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday and it doesn’t matter who we get. You have to win three to (win it all).”

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDRSports Doug Walp Sports Editor

« Rocket varsity tops grads in annual GHS Baseball Almuni Game Baby Boomer Expo winners »