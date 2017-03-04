One Response to Changing the time to standard instead

Changing the time to standard instead
Regarding the time zone change, it makes more sense to me to make us year-round STANDARD time.
[auth] If it is going to be our standard time, should it not actually be standard? But, if it comes to pass that we are soon to abandon the irksome change of time twice a year, I’ll take what I can get.
Dan Gage
Roswell
