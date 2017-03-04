Username: 1

NMMI’s McCoy Pearce hits a solo shot out of the park to lead off the bottom of the fourth [auth] inning in the first game of a doubleheader against the visiting Hesston College Larks Saturday at NMMI Ballpark. The Broncos took Game 1 6-1 and Game 2 9-1. (NMMI Sports Press Photo)

The NMMI Bronco baseball team rode their starting pitchers’ back-to-back complete-game performances to sweep the Hesston College Larks out of Hesston, Kansas in Saturday’s doubleheader at NMMI Ballpark. The Broncs took the first game 6-1 and improved on their run total in the second game with a 9-1 victory.

Game 1 starter Parker Bateman went the full seven innings, allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out seven Lark batters and surrendering two bases on balls, both in the same inning. The only time Bateman faced a man in scoring position was in the top of the seventh inning when he allowed a lead-off triple and then gave up an RBI-single two batters later.

Bateman was supported by his offensive teammates, led by 3-for-4 performances by Onix Vega and McCoy Pearce. Vega had a triple and two runs scored while Pearce hit his first homer of the day leading off the fourth inning and later in the sixth had an RBI-single to knock in Vega with the last run of the game for the Broncos.

Angel Colon contributed a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a triple to get things going in the sixth when NMMI scored three runs to seal the game. Bobby Galindo scored a run and had a sixth inning RBI while Luis Rivera had the other RBI for the Broncos in the same frame. Jordan Williams plated Vega after his triple with an RBI-single in the fifth.

The second game was supposed to be a 9-inning affair but the Broncos were able to get a shortened win with the eight-run-cushion-after-seven-innings rule. Once again they relied on their starting pitcher to go the distance as Matthew Marquez scattered six hits, struck out five Larks and only had one walk. Marquez only gave up a run when he allowed back-to-back extra base hits to lead off the third inning, with a double and triple. He calmed down after that and only gave up two hits the rest of the way.

At the plate, the Broncos came up with 11 hits as a team as they experienced a power surge with two homers, a triple and two doubles. Leading the charge with multi-hit games were Colon, Rivera, Pearce and Cub Turcotte, all with two apiece. NMMI did all of their damage in the second and sixth innings, with all of their runs being scored in just the two rallies.

Pearce once again went deep with a lead-off homer in the second inning which sparked the Broncos to a five-run frame that they used to cruise to the victory. Colon added a dinger in the sixth inning in the big four-run frenzy to ice the game. Pearce had three RBIs in the contest while Colon added two. Rivera, Galindo, Turcotte and Jesse Watson knocked in a run each. Colon also had a double as did Turcotte and Rivera sped to a triple in the sixth inning.

In his fifth season, head coach Chris Cook became the co-leader in career victories at NMMI with his 105th win in the second game Saturday.

The Broncos improved to 11-7 with the two wins while Hesston fell to 8-14 on the year. NMMI and Hesston will be back in action today with a doubleheader on slate for a noon start.

