An Artfaire for the fashion-conscious
Above: There are those who would say you can never own too many purses and sandals. A variety of items such as fine arts, jewelry, rope creations, horseshoe crosses with new designs and colors, beaded and crochet necklaces, fleece vests and jackets, ceramics and essential oils were on sale Saturday at the Artfaire Art & Crafts Show. The annual event [auth] is being held this weekend at the Roswell Convention & Civic Center, 912 N. Main St. The show continues today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $1 per person, children 12 years and under get in for free. Organizers are also accepting artists applications for their Nov. 24-25 show. For more information, email artfaire2015@gmail.com or call 575-208-2864. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)
Below: A variety of items such as fine arts, jewelry, rope creations, horseshoe crosses with new designs and colors, beaded and crochet necklaces, fleece vests and jackets, ceramics and essential oils were on sale Saturday at the Artfaire Art & Crafts Show. The annual event is being held this weekend at the Roswell Convention & Civic Center, 912 N. Main St. The show continues today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $1 per person, children 12 years and under get in for free. Organizers are also accepting artists applications for their Nov. 24-25 show. For more information, email artfaire2015@gmail.com or call 575-208-2864. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)
Related Posts
« Former reporter cleared in Artesia shooting; Autopsy determines suspect was on methamphetamine