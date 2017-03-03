Username: 1

Roswell senior guard Jaedyn De La Cerda leaves the floor as she attacks the basket for a layup during the Lady Coyotes’ 52-34 victory over the Alamogordo Lady Tigers in the first round of the 2017 state basketball tournament. De La Cerda scored 11 on the night, including 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Roswell junior guard Kaitlyn Holl, right, defends the Lady Tigers’ Calysta Jacob during the Lady Coyotes’ first-round playoff victory over No. 16 Alamogordo Friday night inside the Coyote Den. Holl finished with a game-high 16 points. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Roswell senior guard Melanie Martinez (11) works against Alamogordo’s Faith Silva while junior guard Kaitlyn Holl looks to receive a pass during the Lady Coyote’s first-round playoff victory over the visiting Lady Tigers Friday in the Coyote Den. The Lady Coyotes will play Lovington in the quarterfinal at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Pit in Albuquerque. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Aided by the double-teaming of senior standout Jaedyn De La Cerda and a scoreless first quarter from visiting Alamogordo, three Lady Coyotes scored in double figures as Roswell beat the Lady Tigers 52-34 at home Friday night to advance to the quarterfinals in Albuquerque.

The Lady Coyotes will play Lovington at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at The Pit with four more postseason wins needed to repeat at Class 5A state champs.

Employing a new offensive set at times with De La Cerda standing near the half-court line with two defenders within arms length, Roswell took advantage of the numerical edge, as junior Kaitlyn Holl led all scorers with 16 points, including 10 points in the fourth quarter.

“It was a tough game, but we pulled through,” Holl said of the physical playoff contest that ended the season of the Lady Tigers. “I think the bench was big part of the game. We couldn’t have done it without the bench because whenever some key players were out, the bench stepped up and [auth] they kept us going.”

De La Cerda finished with 11 points, with 7-for-8 shooting from the free-throw line. Senior Melanie Martinez, also playing her last game at the Coyote Den, also had 11 points, with two 3-pointers.

Senior Sheyanne Sandoval, who had a scrappy defensive performance Friday night, had eight points, all in the third quarter. Freshman Deavion Allen had three points. Sophomore Cheyenne Martinez had two points. Freshman Valeria Bonilla had one point.

Sophomore Calysta Jacob led the Lady Tigers with seven points.

“Six different girls have scored in double figures this year,” said Roswell head coach Fernie Sanchez. “I thought tonight getting three was important. Jaedyn earned all 11 of her points, but Kaitlyn was outstanding in that second half coming in and hitting a couple of big threes and attacking the glass.

“Really tonight, Jaedyn took a backseat to her teammates, really did a great job of being a leader and getting her teammates involved. She really pushed them to score and stuff. A lot of that credit tonight is just a team win.

“We played 10 girls in the first half because we were in foul trouble. We came out with a win. As ugly as it was, it’s still a win.”

Holl, who has led ttheLady Coyotes in scoring in two other games this season, said the double-teaming of De La Cerda.

“I think it helped,” Holl said. “It’s good to be challenged in other ways because you never know what’s going to happen at state.

“I think we did good. It was a good game, a good one to learn from.”

Guarded closely all night, De La Cerda had only two buckets from the field, but chipped in seven points from the free-throw line, where’s she’s shooting about 80 percent on the year.

“She’s a great free-throw shooter, she’s a great shooter, really a great scorer,” Sanchez said. “It should tell you a lot when a team has to commit two players totally to her.

“That’s a credit to the work she’s done all this time, putting all that extra effort yet. To me, that’s a validation of all of her hard work to get that.”

Ice cold shooting from the Lady Tigers, a disruptive press and a pair of 3-pointers from Melanie Martinez and Holl helped the Lady Coyotes get out to a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

A free throw from De La Cerda and an offensive rebound and bucket from the future Lobo made it 10-0. De La Cerda closed the first-quarter scoring with a pair of free throws, as the Lady Coyotes went up 12-0 after the first quarter.

Alamogordo finally scored on a free throw from sophomore Faith Silva early in the second quarter, when the Lady Tigers outscored Roswell 5-4.

“Some of the girls wanted to force the ball to Jaedyn,” Sanchez said. “It took us a while for the girls to finally relax, look for each other. We got some great minutes off the bench in the first half. When you have to sit three starters in the first quarter until the second half, you’ve got to get some contribution. I was proud of that.”

The Lady Coyotes got out to a 16-1 lead when Allen put back an offensive rebound off a De La Cerda miss with 4:50 left in the second frame.

Alamogordo finally scored a bucket with 1:22 left in the second quarter when freshman Makayla Jones hit a buck inside. An offensive rebound for a bucket from junior Alexis Carter made it 16-5 Roswell at halftime.

Roswell extended its lead outscoring Alamogordo 19-12 in the third quarter.

“We’re going to have to play a little better. I thought we were a little sloppy in the first half,” Sanchez said. “I thought we were impatient at times. It was one pass and shoot, one pass and shoot. In the second half when we started scoring more at ease, it was it was three or four passes into the offense.”

A 3-pointer from Sandoval and pair of free throws from De La Cerda put the Lady Rockets up 21-7 with 6:53 left in the third quarter.

Later in the third quarter, Melanie Martinez drained a trey to put Roswell up 27-11. A 3-pointer from Holl put the Lady Coyotes on top 30-13.

A bucket off a fast break from Sandoval gave Roswell a 33-17 lead late in the third quarter. A pair of free throws from Melanie Martinez sent Roswell into the final frame with a 35-17 lead.

The Lady Coyotes slowed things down offensively in the fourth quarter, when both teams put up 17 points, including 10 from Holl.

Holl scored inside to make it 37-19, and later sank a pair of free throws to make it 39-21.

After snagging an offensive rebound, Holl scored on a running layup to make it 41-21.

A bucket off an offensive rebound from Melanie Martinez put Roswell up 43-21.

A steal and bucket rom De La Cerda made it 45-21 later in the fourth quarter.

A banked shot from Holl put Roswell up 47-26 with 2:44 to go.

Late in the fourth quarter, Holl scored off an assist from De La Cerda that made it 49-29.

“They work well together,” Sanchez said of Holl and De La Cerda. “They have some little weird connection. As a coach, it’s not something you can work on, it’s just something that develops through friendship, through working together all the time.”

After Roswell made some substitutions, Cheyenne Martinez scored off an assist from junior Anica Dillard to reach the 52-34 final score.

“I thought we were prepared coming in, but I don’t think our execution was very good tonight,” Sanchez said. “But going up into state now, it’s just one game at a time.”

