I see [auth] there is an interim superintendent filling the position vacated recently by Tom Burris, who left unexpectedly. I’m beginning to wonder if there is some underground movement to rid all of our city’s leaders and replace them with mindless clones who do the will of the inner council of the Illuminati who control Roswell.

Just kidding. I’m sure Burris had excellent reasons for deciding he no longer wanted the job as the head of Roswell Independent School District. I read he gave the classic and most often repeated phrase, “wanting to spend more time with family,” as the reason for his departure. I would wish him well and hope he does spend time with family since they are the core of our happiness.

Also, I see a local educator has been placed in the interim position and with her years of experience in the educator field, I expect her to manage the district much better than if the powers that be had brought in someone from outside our city, as is usually the case in Roswell. Susan Sanchez has done the job previously in 2012 and, with 26 years behind her in both administration and teaching, I expect the district to run smoothly until a full-time replacement is found. Herein lies the problem, I believe.

It seems the leaders in Roswell always want to believe there are others who live far away from Roswell who are imminently more qualified to run our schools than any candidate we have from the local pool of applicants. I am very curious how many are brought in at the taxpayer’s expense only to send them all back when none are selected.

Hmm — sound like anyone we know, Mr. Mayor? Thankfully, we have a new school board that can avoid making the same mistakes our other city leaders seem to find comforting enough to repeat over and over (and over)! I’m being a little sarcastic, but I think we can all agree it does seem to happen in Roswell.

Another point I would like to make is, will the school board vote in the city’s best interests by listening to what our citizen’s want, or will they create their own personal agenda and then move on it regardless of what Roswellites want? I believe if we are provided with local people who are just as qualified as any applicant from outside of the city, then they should be given first priority and a closer examination to see if they can indeed do the job over the prospective applicant who knows nothing of Roswell or its population.

How can a Midwestern administrator understand the students who are to a great part Hispanic in culture and background? How can anyone who is used to a different political climate than what we have here in New Mexico meet successfully with legislators and plead their case to the state when it comes to funding and allocation of resources? I could see where having an applicant from the surrounding communities could be a great asset since they are familiar with their own communities that closely resemble our own. However, how can an applicant from outside of the state really have a clue what Roswell, New Mexico needs to make its students successful?

I know the classic argument is the job is the same regardless of where it happens to be located, but I do feel our community is unique and needs the leadership only local teachers and administrators can offer. Too often I feel our city’s leaders seem to feel that going outside Roswell somehow adds to the working environment, when all it seems to be doing lately is bringing us people who ultimately find dissatisfaction in their employment and then leave for greener pastures, or return to the homes they knew before relocating here. I don’t believe I am too out of line when I say we have seen this happen all too frequently in Roswell.

My suggestion is they offer the job to the acting superintendent if she wants it. She has proven to be capable and her experience in the classroom and in the administrator’s office means she knows what to do with our children and our schools. This would save a lot of money, bringing in people who, if selected, may decide Roswell is just not their cup of tea (or coffee) and leave before the job is done.

If Sanchez doesn’t want the job, then I feel we should limit our search to New Mexico and save the taxpayers as much money as possible when it comes to interviewing possible candidates. After all, our state is in a budget crunch and there is all this talk of cutting salaries and other key parts of education.

Let’s be smart, Roswell, and make your voice known. Tell the Roswell Independent School District Board what is good and what is right for our city.

Jose Mike Jimenez is a freelance writer and was an instructor at ENMU-R until his retirement. He can be reached at jmikejimenez@hotmail.com.

