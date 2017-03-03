Username: 1

Above: Goddard junior Camaryn Villalpando hits a short jumper during the Lady Rockets’ first-round playoff matchup with the Artesia Lady Bulldogs Friday night. Goddard won 77-40 and will face No. 4 Albuquerque Academy in the quarterfinal round at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Pit in Albuquerque. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Below: Goddard senior Desi Flores hits one of her five 3s during the Lady Rockets win over the Artesia Bulldogs Friday night at Ground Zero. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Goddard senior guard Micaela Kolker scores on fast break as her sister and senior Kat Kolker backs her up during the Lady Rockets’ 77-40 first-round win over the visiting Artesia Lady Bulldogs Friday at Ground Zero Gym. Micaela Kolker finished with a game-high 19 points. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

The Goddard Lady Rockets ended 15 years of frustration with a resounding 77-40 home-court victory over their District 4 rivals, the Artesia Lady Bulldogs, in the first round of the U.S. Bank girls basketball state championships Friday.

The Lady Rockets [auth] were firing on all cylinders, putting together one of their most complete games in earning a trip to The Pit on Tuesday for the quarterfinal round.

The last time the Lady Rockets had played at the Pit was 2002. In that year, Goddard won Region B, which earned them a trip to the final four in Albuquerque. The Rockets finally earned the right to return to that hallowed arena with Friday night’s rout of the visiting Lady Dogs.

“We reached our first goal (of reaching the Pit),” stated an elated coach Jared Neighbors. “So now, we have started a new goal and we’re going to take it one game at a time. We are going to enjoy this and celebrate. These girls have worked hard and it’s awesome to see it paying off. They continue to be balanced and look for the open person and it was amazing to watch … it was fun to be a part of it.”

Unlike the last time the Rockets played — a 39-34 loss to Lovington in the district tourney — the Rockets offense was simply on fire with everyone contributing to the onslaught.

“Everything worked out (tonight),” explained Neighbors. “Early, Artesia hit some big shots but we just kept our composure and kept to the game plan and it was just awesome to see it all come together. “

The Rockets (19-9) set the tone early with a big opening quarter that saw Goddard drain four treys and keep the turnovers to a minimum. The Bulldogs (13-14) managed to hit three bombs of their own, but their inside game would not show up until later in the contest.

The Bulldogs’ Alexa Riggs hit from behind the arc to start the game and get the large Bulldog cheering section fired up immediately, but the Rockets answered as senior Desi Flores hit the first of her five 3s, followed by fellow seniors Katherine Kolker and Micaela Kolker scoring off back-to-back steals to make it 8-3 after only a minute and a half.

The Dogs never led again after Riggs’ bucket, but they would use another Riggs 3 and one from Gracie Tesillo to make it 12-9, but the Rockets finished the quarter on a 10-2 blitz highlighted by Katherine Kolker picking up an errant pass and scoring with 23 seconds to go, which was followed by another big Flores three with 6 seconds left.

The quick quarter, which saw the Bulldogs whistled for zero fouls, was a prelude of what was to come. Both teams continued to run and gun in the second quarter as the Rockets slowly took control.

Micaela Kolker started off with another 3 to open the period, but Paityn Houghtaling scored back-to-back hoops from the paint as the Lady Dogs started to pick up the defensive hustle and hit the glass.

After Kali Crandall hit a putback and a freebie, the score stood at 29-18, but the Rockets responded by making their first big push. Camaryn Villalpando, who was scoreless at the time, made three-straight buckets to jump start a 10-0 run, putting Goddard up by 21 points.

The Rockets got a late hoop from Bailey Beene and the Dogs, which started no seniors, got another from Houghtaling to make it 41-23 at the break.

Goddard slowly turned the game into a rout as they continued a torrid pace in the third quarter. Flores opened with a 3 — she would finish with three 3-pointers in the quarter and 17 total points for the game — as the Rockets were off to the races.

Lara Carrica hit a jumper following an offensive board from Villalpando to make it 61-30 as the Rockets could breath easy and started to make mass substitutions. The Bulldogs went on a brief 7-0 run, but a late 3 by Flores made it 64-37 heading into the final frame.

The fourth quarter was all Goddard as they outscored the Dogs 13-3. Villalpando scored all of the Rockets points in the quarter until a hoop by Allie French with 41 seconds to go. Villalpando finished with 17 points — all coming in the second and fourth quarters.

The Rockets were led by Micaela Kolker with 19 points on the evening. The Bulldogs got 13 from Houghtaling.

The two Kolker sisters, Flores, Carrica and Victoria Dennis all played their final home game and coach Neighbors acknowledged them.

“I have talked with coaches around the state and they used to say it was a guaranteed win when you played Goddard,” Neighbors said. “Now, it’s not like that. It’s a testament to these girls and their work ethic and their desire to be successful. We’re the school that is now making some waves. These seniors are leaders and the underclassman have risen to the occasion (as well). It’s just fun to watch them gel, and at the right time.”

The Rockets hope to gel again as they will be playing in Wise Pies Arena aka the Pit on Tuesday morning against 4th-seeded Albuquerque Academy (20-7). The Chargers struggled in their opener beating Farmington 39-35 in double overtime. They are led by 6-1 center Sophie Long, the leading scorer out of district 2-5A with 18 pts per game.

About the Author: - RDRSports Doug Walp Sports Editor

