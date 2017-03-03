Goddard Baseball inducts five into Hall of Fame
Goddard High School held its annual GHS Baseball Hall of Fame banquet Friday, where five former Rockets were inducted into the hall. Pictured, from left: Ryan Price (GHS 1992-1996, Howard Junior College, Colorado [auth] Rockies rookie organization), Danny Vigil (GHS 1988-1992, state champs ’91-’92, U.S. Naval Academy), Jeff Weathers (GHS 1982-1986, state champs ’86, head coach for two years) and Steve Nunez (GHS 1974-1977, Northwestern Oklahoma State, GHS head coach 2005-2011). Former Rocket Kerry Richardson (GHS 1976-1980, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Lubbock Christian University, Cleveland Indians) was not in attendance. The Goddard varsity squad will take on a team of GHS graduates at the Launch Pad at 11 a.m. today. Varsity batting practice begins at 9 a.m. with the alums taking BP after. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)
