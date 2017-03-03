MENU
Goddard Baseball inducts five into Hall of Fame

March 3, 2017 • Local Sports

Goddard High School held its annual GHS Baseball Hall of Fame banquet Friday, where five former Rockets were inducted into the hall. Pictured, from left: Ryan Price (GHS 1992-1996, Howard Junior College, Colorado [auth] Rockies rookie organization), Danny Vigil (GHS 1988-1992, state champs ’91-’92, U.S. Naval Academy), Jeff Weathers (GHS 1982-1986, state champs ’86, head coach for two years) and Steve Nunez (GHS 1974-1977, Northwestern Oklahoma State, GHS head coach 2005-2011). Former Rocket Kerry Richardson (GHS 1976-1980, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Lubbock Christian University, Cleveland Indians) was not in attendance. The Goddard varsity squad will take on a team of GHS graduates at the Launch Pad at 11 a.m. today. Varsity batting practice begins at 9 a.m. with the alums taking BP after. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

