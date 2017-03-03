DWI arrests in Chaves County
In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell [auth] Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.
BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.
Bowen Duncan
Name: Charles Bowen Duncan Jr.
Age: 48
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: March 3 for aggravated DWI, unlawful use of license
BrAC/BAC: Refused
Arresting agency: RPD
Duncan
Name: Daniel R. Duncan
Age: 20
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: March 3 for aggravated DWI, reckless driving, and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer
BrAC/BAC: Refused
Arresting agency: RPD
Vizcarrando
Name: Veronica Vizcarrando
Age: 39
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: March 2 for aggravated DWI, parking violation (parked on sidewalk)
BrAC/BAC: Refused
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
