Dog and cat owners will have the opportunity to get their pets vaccinated against rabies, as well as ensure their dogs are properly licensed, during the annual Rabies Vaccination Clinics that will take place in Roswell this Sunday.

The clinics will be held at five of Roswell’s fire stations from 1 to 4 p.m. The fire stations are located at 200 S. Richardson Ave., 501 E. McGaffey [auth] St., 2800 N. Wilshire Blvd., 119 W. Gayle St. and 1501 N. Sycamore Ave.

The clinics are sponsored by the Chaves County Veterinary Medical Association, which will be providing the rabies vaccinations for $10 each. Roswell city code requires owners of dogs and cats to have them vaccinated for rabies. The vaccination clinics will also include sites at the Dexter and Hagerman fire stations. Veterinarians at the clinics may also offer distemper/parvo vaccinations for an additional cost.

At the Roswell fire stations, dog owners coming to the clinic can also purchase a city license. Roswell city ordinance requires any city resident with a dog to obtain a city license for the dog within 30 days of the dog reaching three months of age. (Cats are not required to be licensed.) A license for an altered dog (one that has been spayed or neutered) is $5, while a license for an unaltered dog is $10. Roswell Animal Services personnel will be at the clinics in Roswell to assist dog owners in making sure their pets are properly licensed.

All animals brought to one of the clinics Sunday must be on a leash or in a carrier.

