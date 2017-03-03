MENU
BHMRPL1

Black History Month events at RPL

March 3, 2017 • Local News

Above: [auth] Roswell City Councilwoman Natasha Mackey sings a praise song called “Pneuma” during a Black History Month presentation on Feb. 25 in the Bondurant Room at the Roswell Public Library. Mackey, who, among other things, is a book author and musician, said “pneuma” means breath in Greek. She is the first African-American woman elected to the City Council. The program, which included discussion, entertainment, refreshments and a film presentation, was sponsored by the Black Heritage Committee in Roswell.
Below: A display of some of the books written by African-American authors that are available at the Roswell Public Library. (Timothy P. Howsare Photos)

BHMRPL2

Related Posts

About the Author:

Timothy P. Howsare joined the Daily Record in April 2014. A graduate of Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., Howsare has worked at newspapers in Arizona, Texas, Florida and South Carolina, winning awards for investigative reporting, spot news, news writing, feature writing, column writing, community service, page design and website content. To view his Linkedin profile, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/timothy-howsare-91993215/

Leave a Reply

« »