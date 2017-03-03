Black History Month events at RPL
Above: [auth] Roswell City Councilwoman Natasha Mackey sings a praise song called “Pneuma” during a Black History Month presentation on Feb. 25 in the Bondurant Room at the Roswell Public Library. Mackey, who, among other things, is a book author and musician, said “pneuma” means breath in Greek. She is the first African-American woman elected to the City Council. The program, which included discussion, entertainment, refreshments and a film presentation, was sponsored by the Black Heritage Committee in Roswell.
Below: A display of some of the books written by African-American authors that are available at the Roswell Public Library. (Timothy P. Howsare Photos)
