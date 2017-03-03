Username: 1

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has added 300 more hunting licenses for antlerless elk in Game Management Unit 34 in southeastern New Mexico to this year’s annual draw. Only New Mexico residents are eligible to apply for these [auth] licenses.

Applications currently are being accepted through the department online licensing system, wildlife.state.us, or by calling the Information Center, 888-248-6866. Hunters who already have applied have the option of adding the new hunts to their applications by calling 888-248-6866.

Licenses will be added to three hunts, all in the Sacramento Mountains east of Alamogordo in Game Management Unit 34:

• ELK-1-310 – Nov. 25-29, 400 licenses (up from 300). Any legal sporting arm.

• ELK-1-311 – Dec. 2-6, 400 licenses (up from 300). Any legal sporting arm.

• ELK-1-312 – Dec. 9-13, 400 licenses (up from 300). Any legal sporting arm.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on March 22. The deadline to change applications by phone is 4:30 p.m. on March 22.

