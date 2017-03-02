Wichita State’s Head Coach Gregg Marshall takes issue with a referee’s call while playing against Missouri State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb 25, 2017, in Springfield, Mo. (AP Photo/Jason Connel)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State is [auth] giving coach Gregg Marshall the $25,000 bonus he would have earned for winning the Missouri Valley coach of the year award, even though he finished second in voting.

Illinois State’s Dan Muller got 102 votes from the league’s coach, media and sports information directors, while Marshall received 96. Marshall also finished second last year by three votes.

Shockers athletic director Darron Boatright said Thursday, “I couldn’t imagine not taking this opportunity to also recognize the job Gregg has done this year.”

Private funds will be used to pay the bonus.

The No. 21 Shockers tied the Redbirds for the regular-season Valley title, earning Marshall an $18,000 bonus. He could earn another $18,000 by winning the conference tournament. Wichita State begins play in the quarterfinals Friday night.