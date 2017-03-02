Username: 1

Pirtle

The state Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would place all of New Mexico on daylight saving time year-round.

The Senate voted 26-15 in favor of Senate Bill 239, which is now headed for consideration in the New Mexico House of Representatives, where it died two years ago. The legislative session ends at noon March 18.

Supporters of the bill introduced by state Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, call it the Family Time Bill because, as Pirtle told The New Mexican, “It gives you an extra hour at night to spend [auth] with your family.”

While the title of the bill actually is “Mountain daylight time as permanent New Mexico time,” the bill would have New Mexico request to be part of central standard time year-round.

If Pirtle’s proposal clears the House and Gov. Susana Martinez signs it, the governor would then have to apply to the U.S. secretary of transportation to transfer New Mexico to central standard time.

Pirtle says the practice of springing forward and falling back with daylight saving time no longer makes sense. His bill would keep New Mexico on daylight saving time for 12 months, instead of the current eight. If enacted, March 12 would be the last time New Mexicans change their clocks when they spring forward.

Pirtle first introduced the bill two years ago, when it passed the Senate by a 28-10 vote. The bill stalled late in the 2015 legislative session in the House, falling just short of the governor’s desk.

Pirtle said changing time affects the biological clocks of New Mexicans and can be dangerous. He said when the time changes, people experience more mishaps, accidents and even more heart attacks.

Currently, Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that do not change their clocks.

In a fiscal analysis of the Senate Bill 239 performed by the Legislative Finance Committee, which writes fiscal impact reports for proposed legislation, the New Mexico Department of Transportation offered an alternate time change.

“NMDOT suggests an alternative approach to SB 239 would be to lock New Mexico into mountain standard time, which is the standard time for the state during the daylight savings time,” the report states.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Teachers raising McFunds War veteran honored by Bush portrait; Roswell veteran among wounded warriors painted by former president »