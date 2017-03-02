Teachers raising McFunds
Kimberley Perez, a kindergarten associate at Pecos Elementary School in Roswell, sells a variety of McDonald’s foods to drive-thru customers Thursday at the restaurant on South Main Street. Th[auth] is is the third year that McDonald’s has partnered with the school to raise funds for the school. Teachers and staff from Pecos worked both inside and outside the restaurant from 5 to 7 p.m., with 25 percent of the profits during that time to be donated to the school. Thursday was also National Read Across America Day and the birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss, so they all wore Cat in the Hat hats. (Curtis Michaels Photo)
