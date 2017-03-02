Tar Heels hire DeAndre Smith as running backs coach
Smith was Purdue’s running backs coach last year, then was hired at UNLV — where he spent three months before moving to UNC.
Smith had coached running backs at Syracuse, New Mexico, Illinois, Miami (Ohio) and Northern Illinois. He also worked as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Indiana State.
Smith replaces Larry Porter, who is now an assistant at Auburn.
