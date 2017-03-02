Username: 1

Claudia Bitran at her Roswell Artist-in-Residence studio. In the background are painted scenes from the James Patterson movie “Titanic” which is part of Bitran’s RAiR exhibit at the Roswell Museum and Art Center. Bitran has a booth at the Artfaire. (Christina Stock Photo)

Paul Nevarez standing and Maureen McGuinness sitting and conducting the miniature train, which will be running outside at the Artfaire. (Submitted Photo)

With springtime, the longing for change and beautifying one’s home is in the air. The annual Artfaire Art & Crafts Show has everything to offer to make that happen. Artists from throughout the region will be coming to show off their creations for the home and garden. There will be metal sculptures and wood works, fine arts, jewelry, rope creations, horseshoe crosses with new designs and colors, paper and cloth machée, beaded and crochet necklaces, fleece vests and jackets, ceramics and essential oils.

Many of the artists have been at the Artfaire before, but there are also new ones. They are going to have Sue Maness who worked with Las Aranas Guild in Albuquerque on “Sheep to Shawl,” demonstrating their historic art with spinning wheels. Maness raised a commercial flock of Rambouillet sheep and learned to spin more than 30 years ago. She is a member of New Mexico Wool Growers, Inc. and started spinning in public at the Otero County Fair, Southern New Mexico State Fair, [auth] Luna County Fair, New Mexico State Fair, Eastern New Mexico State Fair, Kids Kows and the Ag Expo in Portales, at museum festivals, the Renaissance Faire in Carrizozo to name a few. Maness lives in a remote location in the Capitan Mountains.

The Artfaire will be the first time in a long time to show her art to the public again.

“For the past couple of years all we have done is Billy the Kid/Old Lincoln Days and Fort Stanton Live!,” Maness said in an email. “Sheep to Shawl is the original organization started by Lincoln County sheep people. Part of the art is shearing the sheep, carding, dyeing, spinning and weaving the hand spun wool.”

Another of the artists who will have a booth at the Artfaire is Andrea Kyte. “I would be happy to share information about the artwork I do,” she said. “It’s metal casting. I work in the lost wax process as well as direct casting. For instance, the picture I am including is accomplished by carving into a cuttlefish bone, melting the ancient bronze casting grains and pouring directly into the cuttlefish. The other method is to make a wax model of a piece, encase it in investment then burn the wax out in a kiln. When the kiln reaches 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit the flask holding the mold is placed into a centrifugal arm with a crucible attached. The grains are melted and the arm is released forcing the molten metal into the mold. This is the most exciting part for me. Though I do enjoy each step. Cleaning the pieces after casting is like uncovering hidden treasures.”

Seamsters will be available with unique clothing for sale, as well as dried mixes, spices, food and candy. “We’ll have also two food trucks outside,” said organizer Jane Nevarez. “It’s Toddzilla and Cattleman’s Kountry Kitchen. Eli’s Bistro will be inside with desserts.

“We got a friend, Maureen McGuinness, she has a train with wagons made out of barrels that will entertain the children outside on Saturday. She will charge $3 per person.” Nevarez’ grandkids have been testing the train already.

“Spencer Theatre will have a booth about their performances coming up,” Nevarez said.

Roswell Artist-in-Residence Claudia Bitran is going to have a booth at the Artfaire. Bitran’s exhibit at the Roswell Museum and Art Center features her epic project of recreating the James Cameron movie “Titanic” frame-by-frame with multimedia, sculptures and paintings. “We will have some arts at great prices if anyone is interested in keeping some sort of memorabilia,” Bitran said.

This year, the silent auction will benefit the Friends of Roswell Animals. Organizer Sammie Lafleur said in a phone interview, “We are in the process of applying our 501(c)(3) (as a nonprofit organization),” she said. “We’ll have it within three or four months. We are a sister organization to Roswell Urgent Animals at Animal Control Facebook page. We have one for them and then we also have a Facebook page for Friends of Roswell Animals. RUAAAC was founded all the way back in 2013 and I am the founder of that page. And a year and a half ago, I founded the FORA page to give rescuers support who pull animals out of the pound. We support them in foster and help owners get their dogs back. We approve that there is a good home and in addition to that we help people get low-cost spay and neuter. We work a lot with Dr. Becky Washburn-Brown in Capitan. She has very affordable spay and neuter. Once a week we take a whole row of animals from Roswell to her.”

The event will take place at the Roswell Convention and Civic Center, 912 N. Main St., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $1 per person, children 12 years and under get in for free. The organizers are also accepting artists applications for their Nov. 24-25 show. For more information or to get a booth at the Artfaire, email artfaire2015@gmail.com or call 575-208-2864.

