In this April 25, 2016 file photo, Washington Redskins’ general manager Scot McCloughan speaks during a news conference at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Va. McCloughan is not attending the NFL combine in Indianapolis. Team spokesman Tony Wyllie confirmed that in an email to The Associated Press. He said McCloughan “is taking care of some family matters.” (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan is not attending the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Team spokesman Tony Wyllie confirmed McCloughan’s absence in an email to The Associated Press on Thursday, saying McCloughan “is taking care of some family matters.”

Coach Jay Gruden and other officials are representing the Redskins at the [auth] combine, a key evaluating opportunity ahead of the April draft where many decision-makers and agents are present. It was not clear how many GMs were there, but 20 of 32 held media availabilities Wednesday or Thursday.

An email seeking comment from McCloughan’s agent, Peter Schaffer, was not immediately returned.

McCloughan has not held a news conference with reporters since May 2, 2016 following the draft. The team did not make him available to speak to reporters after the Redskins’ season was over, and he did not address reporters at the Senior Bowl.

The 46-year-old has been GM of the Redskins since January 2015. He previously served as senior personnel executive for the Seattle Seahawks and GM of the San Francisco 49ers.

McCloughan resigned from his Seahawks post in April 2014 for personal reasons. He and the 49ers agreed to a mutual termination of his contract in March 2010, which Jed York called a “private personal matter.”

Washington radio station 106.7 The Fan first reported McCloughan’s absence from the combine.

The Redskins are in the midst of an uncertain offseason after missing the playoffs. They placed the exclusive franchise tag on Kirk Cousins earlier this week with Gruden saying he’s confident the team and quarterback can work out a long-term deal.

Wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon are among Washington’s top pending free agents. The Redskins have 10 picks in the draft, which takes place in Philadelphia April 27-29, beginning with the 17th selection in the first round.

Asked in early January about the process of shaping the roster between himself, McCloughan and team president Bruce Allen, Gruden said he feels good about it.

“I don’t think it’s Scot, I don’t think it’s Bruce, I don’t think it’s just me,” Gruden said at the time. “I think together we make decisions and I feel really good about that. I think he listens to my input and I listen to his. Ultimately, who has the final say really doesn’t matter because we’re all on the same page for the most part.”