Pioneer Bank President Jon Hitchcock says American Airlines consultant Dale Morris, shown to his left, played a crucial role in getting direct flights to and from Dallas and Phoenix. He joined other speakers at a Thursday afternoon anniversary celebration for the Phoenix flights. Shown on the dais with him, from left, are Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. President John Mulcahy, Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh and Roswell Interim City Manager Louis Najar. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Roswell is now the [auth] only New Mexico city with service to two major economic centers and airline hubs, said speakers at the first anniversary celebration of the American Airline direct flights to Phoenix.

About 80 people attended the event, held Thursday afternoon in a tent on the grounds of the Roswell International Airport.

Pioneer Bank President Jon Hitchcock and other speakers, including Carlsbad Tourism Director Lisa Boeke, talked about the business boost given to local economies by the Phoenix flights, which is now served by a 70-seat jet with first-class service. The first jet used had 50 seats.

The flights to Phoenix and the flights to Dallas, which began in 2007, became reality only after years of negotiation between the airlines, the city of Roswell and its area partners, which include Carlsbad, Artesia, Ruidoso and Chaves and Eddy counties.

During the past 51 weeks, the Phoenix flights have served 24,931 people and occupancy rates have averaged about 70 percent, according to information given in promotional materials.

“Roswell set the standard,” said Dale Morris, a retired American Airlines executive who continues to work with the airline as a consultant and quipped that he often feels as if he works for Roswell rather than the company. “That is why you have two hubs and why your flights are doing good.”

