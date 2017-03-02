March 2, 2017 • Local News
Four newly elected Roswell school board members were sworn into office Wednesday during a special board meeting. Nicole Austin, representing District 2, was [auth] appointed as the board’s new president, while Mona Kirk, representing District 1, is the board’s new vice president. For District 3, Alan Gedde was appointed as the board’s secretary, while James Edwards, representing District 5, and Ruben Sanchez, representing District 4, will be board members. Pictured: District Judge Freddie Romero, Alan Gedde and his daughter, Cora, 18 months old. (Bethany Freudenthal Photo)
Related Posts
About the Author: Bethany
« Spring is in the air at Artfaire