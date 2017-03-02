Username: 1

Above: Roswell senior Sheyanne Sandoval scores an easy layup during the Lady Coyotes’ win over Lovington in the district championship last Friday in the Coyote Den. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Below: Goddard senior Desi Flores knocks down a 3-pointer early in the first quarter during the Lady Rockets loss to Lovington in the District 4 semifinal on Feb. 23 at Ground Zero Gym. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

State playoff basketball is here again and both Roswell and Goddard high schools are on the hardwood tonight, looking to punch their tickets to the Class 5A girls quarterfinals at the Pit in Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Both visiting teams have lost to their opponents in the regular season — Alamogordo once against Roswell and Artesia twice against Goddard during District 4-5A play — but that also means they should have learned from the losses and will try to bring something different this time around.

“Playoffs are a different beast and I think everybody’s gonna do whatever they can to win,” said Goddard head coach Jared Neighbors. “I expect Artesia to look at the two games where we got ‘em and try to figure something out that will put them in a position to be successful. We’re expecting their A game and we have to be prepared. We can’t take them lightly, we can’t look ahead to the next round.”

On the stat sheets, the Lady ‘Dogs don’t appear very formidable. Their top scorer averages just below eight points per game. Their top rebounder just five per game.

But a look on down the line shows a team that employs a platoon-substitution system with all but two of the 14 players on the roster scoring at least a point per game. If you have an off night shooting, get sloppy with the ball or aren’t properly conditioned, the Lady ‘Dogs give themselves a chance by staying fresh throughout the game.

With that said, Goddard has handled this team twice and after a letdown against Lovington in the district semifinals, the Lady Rockets are [auth] chomping at the bit.

“It’s been a long layoff after Lovington and we talked about it. How it wasn’t the last game,” Neighbors said. “We have a chance for redemption. So yes, they are definitely eager to get out there. I don’t think tipoff can get here soon enough.”

The Lady Coyotes foe is a different kind of familiar. Roswell defeated the Lady Tigers 64-35 at home back on Dec. 20, but Alamogordo was also the last home of Fernie Sanchez, RHS girls basketball head coach, who said this game will mean a bit more personally.

“It’s one thing for it to be in the regular season, but this is the state playoffs,” said Sanchez. “I’ll be honest, this time around, it has a little more meaning for me. A little more — wanna get after them, I guess you could say. Our girls are focused on their jobs, but I think they know too. They know it’s important to me, but this game is just as important to them.”

Alamogordo was just 7-12 on Jan. 26, but ran through the District 3 slate, winning seven of their last eight contests (the lone loss was against a non-district opponent) to take the district title and sneak into the playoffs.

“We had an idea a couple weeks ago that it was possible to be matched up with them,” Sanchez said. “The way the seeding criteria is set up lets you kind of work some of those things out for yourself if you’re keeping up to date. So we’ve kept up with them, like we would with any team we play, so we can be prepared. And of course I know some of those kids, so I’ve kept up with them a bit more.”

Sanchez said he expects a confident defensive squad and knows what players to watch out for.

“I think they’re giving up just under 40 points a game, so they’ve done a fairly good job defensively,” he said. “(Sophomore point guard) Calysta Jacob is a kid that we’ll need to be aware of throughout the game. Daniella Martinez is more of an inside presence and she works real, real hard. They have some other kids that can score as well. They’ve been getting after it and finding themselves.”

Tonight marks the beginning of senior guard Jaedyn De La Cerda’s last high school playoff run and while the future Lobo has been a scoring dynamo all season, she has also quietly improved her overall game while keeping a high scoring average.

“The parts of her game that are coming through now is more on the team side — passing, facilitating, really setting up her teammates a lot better,” Sanchez said. “As her leadership skills increase, our team gets more dangerous. We’re seeing it on a daily basis, and not just on the floor, but in the classroom and testing and taking care of those kinds of things to make herself a better person. I think she’s positioned herself to play her best basketball when it really counts.”

With the four District 4 teams in the top half of the bracket, only one can make it to the state final. While both coaches would have preferred to see it pan out differently, they also know that at this stage in the season, it’s all about beating who is put in front of you and moving on.

“I was hoping to see somebody new, but at this point in the game you gotta play who you gotta play and keep winning to survive,” said Neighbors. “People have probably forgotten, but I still have the first coaches poll that came out without us anywhere near the top 10. Nobody expected much out of us and we’re pleased with what we’ve done, but we’re not satisfied.”

Sanchez said that Goddard and Artesia have to play in the opening round, adding it was inevitable when an entire district makes the tournament field.

“You can’t avoid it,” he said. “I think this is the toughest district in the state. Artesia didn’t win a district game and still got the 12. Goddard is a 5 and they could have been a 3 seed. It’s too bad only one of us can come out of this side of the bracket, but of course I want that one to be us.”

Neighbors said he and the Lady Rockets are ready to plant their flag and show they belong with the elite teams that reside in Southeast New Mexico (In Class 6A girls, Hobbs and Carlsbad are the top two seeds and look destined to meet in the final).

“This area is a hotbed for girls basketball,” he said. “It’s great to see, with Roswell winning state last year and they’ve been No. 1 all season, but I think we’ve made a case for our program. It was nice to get that win over (the Lady Coyotes), but right now it’s the playoffs. We have to take it one game at a time. We’re just trying to get to the Pit and make some noise.”

Sanchez said his first season coaching in the Coyote Den has been fun, but he knows the playoff atmosphere will be palpable.

“These fans know basketball. The fans appreciate the kids’ hard work. And they demand it,” he said. “You can hear them get on you when the kids aren’t playing well, and that makes it exciting. It’s not just a bunch of people in a gym for social hour. You’re talking about one of the most knowledgeable and enthusiastic fanbases in the state. It’s unique to Roswell High School. These are the best fans in the state period. It makes us stronger. They are part of the team. We feed off each other. It’s just awesome and we can’t wait.”

For the neutral fan in town, it’s time to make a decision — the Coyote Den or Ground Zero. Either way, you’ll be treated to some of the best girls basketball our fair city has seen in, well, maybe ever.

Tipoffs are at 6 p.m.

