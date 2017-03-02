Username: 1

Gracie Ann Rosales, age 37, passed away on February 23, 2017 at University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was born on April 22, 1979 in Roswell, New Mexico to Willie Love Rosales and Jane Rosales.

Gracie graduated from Roswell High School in 1997. She was a caring and loving mother and daughter. Gracie was always pleasant and happy and very popular with her many friends. She got along with [auth] everyone and she never met a stranger.

Gracie had a lot faith in God, especially in times of her illness. She was a fighter and during the last days of her illness accepted that it was time to go home to the Lord.

Gracie is survived by her life partner Victor Palomares, sons Adrian and Andrew Palomares, and daughter Avianna Palomares; parents Willie Love Rosales and Jane Rosales of Roswell, NM; sisters Marilyn Thompson of Phoenix, AZ, Michelle (Manuel) Sanchez of Roswell, NM; brothers Robert (Lynette) Rosales of Lakewood, New Jersey, Mario (Sherry) Rosales of Odessa, TX, Armando (Lisa) Rosales of Roswell, NM; mother and father-in-law Alfred and Teresa Chavez; sister-in-laws Jessie (Jerry) Dominguez of Chaparral, NM, Lisa (Juan) Dominguez of San Antonio, TX, Crystal (Isaac) Dominguez of Hobbs, NM; brother-in-law Joe (Phuong) Palomares of Georgia; aunts Terry (Rick) Duran of Bloomfield, NM. Lupe Morales of Farmington, NM, and Elvira “Cheppi” Reyes of Farmington, NM; special nephew Angel Sanchez and special cousins Yoli Hernandez and Stevie Morales. Gracie is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Services will be held Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 1 p.m. at AFWC 1103 N. Union in Roswell.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.

