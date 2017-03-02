Username: 1

Alan Trever, an organizer for the upcoming Galaticon event and a media arts faculty member with Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, made a case for funding at Thursday’s Finance [auth] Committee meeting. The committee voted to provide $25,000 to help pay for advertising and promotions. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

The city had $117,490 in its lodgers tax fund by Feb. 22 and does not expect to be in the red this fiscal year, Finance Committee members said at a Thursday morning meeting.

Votes regarding funding for three events and a proposal on how to pay for a salary settlement also occurred.

Committee member and City Councilor Jason Perry expressed frustration with a Thursday news article about a city-provided lodgers tax fund ledger sheet that indicated that only $6,105.96 was left in the lodgers tax fund with expected requests of $11,500 yet to come, which would have meant that the fund would end the year in the red. Perry explained that additional lodgers tax revenues are available that were not shown on the ledger sheet, which, he said, only shows a portion of the funds allocated to the Occupancy Tax Board.

Perry pointed to a document posted online as part of the Finance Committee agenda.

That report indicates that the city has collected $2,126,162 in lodgers tax revenues last year and this year, with $2,008,672 expected in expenses, including $316,706 allocated to the Occupancy Tax Board this fiscal year to provide funding for events.

That would leave a $117,400 surplus, which the Finance Committee and City Council can use to increase funding allocations or to transfer money to cover deficits in the Occupancy Tax Board fund.

The money is collected by the city from hotels, motels, RV parks and other commercial lodging enterprises and, as far as Occupancy Tax Board requests are concerned, is to be used to pay for promotions and advertising for events expected to bring tourists to Roswell.

Some members of the Occupancy Tax Board had expressed frustration at a Feb. 21 meeting regarding their perspective and those of elected city officials. They said they were trying to be fiscally responsible by staying within their budget and providing only the allocated budget amounts for events. They said city councilors on the Finance Committee sometimes overrule their decisions, which is why their board fund balance was showing a possible deficit by year-end.

Kerry Moore, a tax board member, said at the Finance Committee meeting that she thought communication could be improved between the board and the committee. She said she had only seen the Occupancy Tax Board ledger sheet, which shows a potential deficit, when making decisions. She added that she was aware that the original budget for the board had been reduced at the beginning of the budget year. The board’s original budget was reduced $59,000, according to the ledger. She said both of those factors caused her to become more conservative in funding decisions.

Committee Chair Caleb Grant suggested a possible solution in holding quarterly meetings to discuss future event requests and city funds.

During the meeting, the committee voted on three lodgers tax funding requests and two other items, all of which still must be approved by the full City Council. Specifically, the committee:

• Denied a $1,750 funding request from the Roswell Invaders Professional Baseball team for the May 21-July 26 season, also the recommendation of the Occupancy Tax Board, which said the application was incomplete. Although the event has received financial support since 2012, city staff and committee members said that receipts had not been turned in from the 2016 event.

• Approved $25,000 in funding for Galaticon instead of the $36,150 requested. Formerly known as Cosmicon and offered as part of the Roswell Film Festival since 2011, the event offering a sci-fi film festival and comic book convention will be held on its own for the first time from June 29 through July 2. In response to questions, one of the organizers, Alan Trever, said that event organizers have decreased requests for city funding each year as they have built relationships with private companies and sponsors.

• Approved $1,500, rather than the $3,462.50 requested, for the Kick It 3v3 Soccer Tournament June 23-24.

• Voted to hold a public hearing about whether to issue a revenue bond to pay for design and construction for upgrades and expansions to the Roswell Convention and Civic Center.

• Voted to approve funding of salary increases for city employees using current year funds. The city has negotiated a salary increase settlement with the Utility Workers of America, AFL-CIO. The City Council previously approved the arbitration agreement, pending a way to fund the increases.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

