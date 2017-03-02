Username: 1

Roswell

Ongoing until April 29

Team registration is now open for the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeastern New Mexico Bowl for Kids’ Sake event. The theme this year is “Zombies.” Teams are asked to raise a minimum of $500 each. Bowling and pizza are free for participants. This event will have for the first time a costume contest. Costumes don’t have to be zombie-themed but can also be cosplay or other costumes. All profits benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeastern New Mexico program. To sign up a team, become a sponsor or donate door prizes, visit bbbssenm.org or call 575-627-2227.

Roswell

Ongoing until March 18

Chaves County Senior Olympics local games registration

Registration continues for Chaves County Senior Olympics at the Roswell Adult & Recreation Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., $10 per person. The games take place from March 21 until May 14. For more information, call Sara Hall at 575-624-6719.

Carlsbad

Until March 3

City of Faith — Harold Ferrer

The “City of Faith — Harold Ferrer” exhibit is at the Carlsbad Museum & Art Center, 418 W. Fox St. The exhibit offers a unique glimpse into the life and culture of Cuba captured by Ferrer. For more information, visit cityofcarlsbadnm.com/museum.cfm or call 575-887-0276.

Carlsbad

March 3

Free pre-school story time at Living Desert Zoo and Gardens State Park

The pre-school story time kicks off with “Don’t Call Me Pig!” at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens State Park, 1504 Miehls [auth] Road. A short walk in the zoo, weather permitting and an activity will follow the story. There is no fee for the visitor center program; however, regular entrance fees apply to enter the zoo: children 6 and under get in for free, 7-12 years get in for $3, 13 years and up are $5. For additional information, call the park at 575-887-5516.

Artesia

March 4

Live music

The folk/rock duo Wait for What will perform at the Adobe Rose Restaurant, 1614 N. 13th St. at 6 p.m. For more information, visit adoberoserestaurant.com or call 575-746-6157.

Alto

March 4

Big Mountain Challenge

The Big Mountain Challenge takes place at Ski Apache, 1286 Ski Run Road. The event is a race throughout the day to acquire the most vertical feet in the day. Racers must have some kind of GPS technology on their phone to prove how many vertical feet they attained within a certain timeframe on this day. One individual can win a season pass. Teams must consist of three people and include a woman, a snowboarder and someone under 20. Teams can win $500. For more information, visit skiapache.com or call 800-545-9011 or 575-464-3600.

Roswell

March 4-5

Artfaire Arts & Crafts Show

The third annual Artfaire Arts & Crafts Show takes place at the Roswell Convention and Civic Center, 912 N. Main St., today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a silent auction benefitting the Friends of Roswell Animals group. For more information or to reserve a booth, email artfaire2015@gmail.com or call 575-208-2864.

Ruidoso/Mescalero

March 4

Dr. Seuss Day

Dr. Seuss Day returns to the Inn of the Mountain Gods, 287 Carrizozo Canyon Road, inviting children of all ages to participate in a day filled with classic Seussian activities, beginning with a hearty breakfast of pancakes, fresh fruit and juice at 9 a.m. After breakfast the real fun begins with reading circles featuring “The Rainbow Fish,” “The Lorax,” “The Berenstein Bears” and jumping balloons until 1 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times and participants are encouraged to bring a blanket or pillow to sit on during reading time. Tickets for Dr. Seuss Day are available for $10 at ticketmaster.com, or call 800-545-9011.

Carlsbad

March 5

“Leading Ladies”

The Carlsbad Community Theatre, 4713 National Parks Highway, presents the comedy “Leading Ladies” by Ken Ludwig at 2 p.m. In case of a sellout, advanced tickets will be honored until 15 minutes before curtain at which time tickets will be sold at the box office as seating is available. Tickets are for adults $15 and for students $7. For more information, visit cctinfo.org or call 575-887-3157.

Lovington

March 8

Global music with Todd Green

The Center for the Arts and Lovington School District are proud to present nationally renowned global multi-instrumentalist, Todd Green. Green, who has been writing and performing his own music professionally since the age of fifteen, has astounded audiences across the country with his original music performed on over 30 different string, flute and percussion instruments from all over the world. All three lecture demonstrations are free and open to the public. For more info, call 575-397-ARTS or visit hobbsevents.org.

Alto/Ruidoso

March 10

“In The Mood,” a 1940s musical revue

“In The Mood,” a 1940s musical revue, shows at the Spencer Theater, 108 Spencer Road, Airport Highway 220. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $39. A jazzy, sentimental, rhythmic and deeply nostalgic musical revue with lush arrangements, era-perfect costumes, a 13-piece orchestra and the fabulous In The Mood singers and dancers. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.

Carlsbad

March 10

Free pre-school story time at Living Desert Zoo and Gardens State Park

The pre-school story time kicks off with “Will You Be My Friend” at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens State Park, 1504 Miehls Rd. A short walk in the zoo, weather permitting, and an activity will follow the story. There is no fee for the visitor center program; however, regular entrance fees apply to enter the zoo: children 6 and under get in for free, 7-12 years get in for $3, 13 years and up are $5. For additional information, call the park at 575-887-5516.

