United Blood Services is holding several blood drives this month in Chaves County, including one today at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center and one next week in Hagerman.

The blood drive today will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ENMMC hospital, 405 W. Country Club Road.

The Hagerman blood drive will be Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hagerman High School, 406 N. Cambridge Ave.

A bloodmobile is [auth] scheduled to be in Roswell, at #3 Grand Avenue Plaza, four times this month — this Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; next Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and on March 18 and March 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other blood drives scheduled for Roswell include:

• Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Roswell High School, 400 West Hobbs St.

• March 22 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 935 W. Mescalero Ave.

• March 29 from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at Whataburger, 2210 N. Main Street.

Most people ages 16 and older can donate with proper identification, though 16- and 17-year-olds must have consent signed by a parent or legal guardian. There are some weight limitations, especially for females under age 23. People with tattoos are eligible to donate at any time, as long as the tattoo was done in an approved shop in New Mexico. If the tattoo was done at home, prospective donors need to wait 12 months.

Some medications and travel may prevent people from donating. Most people on diabetes or blood-pressure medicines can donate as long as they have their medical conditions under control.

For more information, visit unitedbloodservies.org or call 575-840-8178.

