Username: 1

Today, the subject [auth] of women’s rights is all over the news, with many women and men fearing that rights won by their mothers and grandmothers will be lost.

Yes, that can happen — if we let it happen. Any right granted can be either twisted or taken away. History is full of examples.

Forget about the wild stories you heard about the Greek and Romans. They only permitted their female gods to do as they pleased. The regular free female citizens had no rights and no role besides being dutiful daughters, faithful wives and mothers. They couldn’t inherit or vote and without a husband had to have a male guardian, called “tutela,” who decided over them, no matter how old they were. The word tutor comes from that Latin word. It wasn’t until the first century AD that women with three children or more were permitted to be legally independent in Roman society.

The women of the ancient Celtic society of Europe enjoyed rights that women in Greek and Roman societies did not have. A woman could own property, get a divorce, be a priest, a judge, a doctor, a poet and fight in battle. A Roman soldier, Amicus Marcelling, left records of the conquest of the Celtic Germanic tribes. One of the sayings translated first out of Latin into German in 1794 by Johann A. Wagner is a prime example of the respect the invading soldier had: “A whole troop of foreigners would not be able to withstand a single Celt if he called his wife to his assistance.”

The Romans conquered Europe and gone were women’s rights, never to return until the Industrial Revolution. The U.S. granted women the right to vote in 1920, while Canada, Russia, Germany and Poland gave that right to their female citizens in 1915.

My grandmother was born in 1913 in eastern Germany. Her mother had three miscarriages with six surviving children. At age 13, my grandmother was expected to find a job to support the family while her brothers were in school. She always told me equal rights at that time were for those who had money and less children. She felt that effective contraceptives gave women the right over their own bodies and was the most important right to have. Her best friend had died giving birth to her second child when she was 17 years old. In the book “The Death Revolution in Western Society” by Peter N. Steams, he writes that giving birth was the most common cause of women’s death in the U.S. until the late ‘20s.

Judith Walzer Leavitt, professor of history of medicine and women’s studies at the University of Wisconsin, wrote that for many women, giving birth was a physical and financial hardship. Poor, lower class women in the U.S. in the 1910s had to deliver their babies without physicians, instead consulting midwives or giving birth by themselves. Meanwhile, physicians reported that lower class, poor women had a robust health, completely ignoring the fact that they didn’t get to see them.

Only with the growth of hospitals, the use of the automobile and telephone and the rise of the working-class, women got access to medical care in the ‘20s. On average, every married woman during that time gave birth to an average of 6.4 children, a child every three years, not counting abortions and stillbirths. The poorer a woman, the higher the rate of births and the chance of death.

My family moved to Taif, Saudi Arabia, in 1972. I saw my modern mother suddenly deprived of freedoms we had taken for granted. She couldn’t go out to visit neighbors, drive or go shopping without my father. The two years we stayed there were very hard on her, despite that in the village women embraced us and became our friends. Those villager women had more rights than those in the big cities where the religious police were. I remember seeing as a child women on the fields working without their official black scarfs, full-body cloaks known as abayas or niqabs, which are face coverages. Only rich men could afford more than one wife and we did not meet anybody that wealthy.

When I moved to Roswell in 1999 from Germany, I was impressed with the women who had a long history of fighting for their rights. The members of the Roswell Women’s Club come first to mind. They outwitted Andrew Carnegie to bring a library to town after he told them he wouldn’t deal with women. I remember hearing of an account in which one of the women describes killing a rattle snake with her bullwhip on the three-hour long carriage drive from her ranch to the meeting in town.

Those were tough women. The rich culture and endurance of those original pioneer women gave birth to the first female architects, lawyers, athletes, business owners and artists inspiring today’s generation.

You may call me an optimist, but I have the feeling that if anybody tries to take away this new generation’s rights, they’ll have a serious fight on their hands.

———

Vision editor Christina Stock may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 309, or at vision@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: vision

« Broncos coach likes the 2 QBs he has Teacher shortage may justify merger »