Above: High winds felled a tree on David McClain’s car Tuesday in Midway. McClain said he was standing 5 feet from his car at the time and was unscathed. Shingles were torn off some homes and a tractor-trailer was blown over on Highway 285 just north of Roswell Tuesday. (Submitted Photo)

Below: A Siberian elm tree fell on this home in the 1100 block of Highland Road around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, inflicting significant [auth] damages to the home in the Cahoon Park neighborhood. There were no injuries, although the couple was home at the time, with a woman in the bedroom upon which the tree fell. (Submitted Photo)

A semi-truck rolled over around Tuesday afternoon in the southbound lanes of U.S. 285 when wind gusts of up to 72 mph were recorded in Chaves County. There were no injuries in the accident that occurred at about 2 p.m., about seven miles north of Roswell. There were sustained winds Tuesday of 40 mph to the lower 50s, with peak gusts in the mid 50s to lower 70s, said the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. The weather service said the westerly winds would shift to the northwest and dissipate early today. Today’s forecast is sunny, with a high near 62, with northwest winds of 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. (Bethany Freudenthal Photo)

Sustained winds of 43 mph, with peak gusts of 58 mph, were recorded Tuesday at the Roswell International Air Center, said National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Wachter. Across Chaves County, there were sustained winds from the 40s to low 50s, with peak gusts in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

“There were other reports in Chaves County of as high as 72 mph,” Wachter said.

