Virginia Hudson was born in Alamogordo, New Mexico on January 19, 1923, and at the age of 94 went into her well-earned sleep at the beginning of the Sabbath, February 24, 2017, in Roswell, New Mexico. Virginia’s maiden name was Virginia Crim, the fourth of eight children, Ada, Ina, Ruby, Virginia, John, Benjamin, Lillie Mae, and Pearl; born to Frank and Mary Crim. Virginia’s mother, father, and all of her siblings preceded her in death. Virginia married Bolivar James Chapman in 1944, [auth] who passed away in 1957. The fruits of her marriage to Bolivar were four children: Virginia Carol Reed/Kaspar, Larry James Chapman, Jerry Eugene Chapman and William Philip Chapman; all of whom preceded her in death.

After her husband Bolivar’s death, Virginia met and married Hiram Henry Hudson in 1958. Virginia and Hiram’s marriage resulted in two children who survive her; Beverly Frances Moore and Hiram Laray Hudson. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Hiram, who passed away in 1978. Virginia was richly blessed with approximately 27+ grandchildren, 95+ great-grandchildren and 5+ great-great-grandchildren.

Virginia’s marriage to Hiram made her a preacher’s wife, with all the joys and heartaches that entailed. Her faith was unshakable, and her foundation was solidly built on the Rock of Jesus Christ. Although Virginia’s physical body greatly deteriorated in her twilight years, which caused her a large measure of suffering, her spirit remained strong until she went to her final rest. Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, beloved by her family and all who knew her, Virginia’s absence leaves a huge void in many lives. Virginia was an articulate, highly intelligent lady, full of grace and virtue, wisdom and compassion, unassuming and one who loved the Lord with all her mind, heart and soul.

A Godly man once said that “tears are the ink of life.” Virginia could have written many books with that profound ink during her walk in this life. She tried to instill a high moral character into her children and grandchildren, trying to teach every one of us the right way to live and be. Virginia’s many, many heartfelt prayers and tears shed for all of us were not done in vain…

Momma, Grandmother, you will only sleep for but a little while before we all meet again. The Scriptures teach us that the dead are merely asleep and know nothing, and; we are also taught that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. The Almighty created an incorporeal something called “time” for mankind’s use while we yet remain in our natural bodies. Time, which we attempt to understand to the best of our meager abilities and thought processes, is meaningless within the Lord’s heavenly realm. Both in time and out, there is a day that Virginia will awake, a day full of joy and happiness with no more tears. Those of us who wish to learn the deeper meaning of all things gain true knowledge and wisdom only when led by His Holy Spirit through the lens of the Holy Scriptures. Suffice it to say that, in the time of the twinkling of an eye and the passage of years, the circle will most assuredly be unbroken for Virginia Hudson, her family, and all those who follow the Way, the Truth, and the Life.

Pallbearers are Terra Anaya, Jason Lucero, Hiram Hudson Jr., Susan Chapman Wages, John Groh, and J.J. Forrest. Honorary pallbearers are Michael Gonzales, David Warner, Mairn Stuffelbeam, Will Chapman, and David Anaya.

Arrangements are through Terpening and Sons Mortuary in Artesia, New Mexico. Graveside services are scheduled for Friday, March 3, 2017, at 3 p.m. Kelly Pate of Lovington, NM will officiate at the service at Woodbine Cemetery, 201 East Hermosa Drive, Artesia, New Mexico.

