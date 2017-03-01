Username: 1

My wife and [auth] I attended the Music in our Schools concert at Goddard High School. The orchestra and chorus program was excellent, and we enjoyed it very much. The band concert will be held this coming week at Roswell High School. In the past, all middle and high school music programs had their district music concert at the same time.

The growth of the Roswell school’s music program is the reason for needing separate concerts, and after viewing the crowd in the bleachers, I wouldn’t be surprised if spectators have to be turned away from basketball and volleyball games. But unlike sports programs where there’s no lack of candidates to coach, it’s hard to find good music teachers. A few years ago, Dr. Sara Montgomery came out of retirement to keep the high school orchestra program from dying. God bless you, Doc.

The bigger problem is that there aren’t enough certified teachers to staff our two high schools. Some classes are taught by substitute teachers, and some certified teachers teach two classes, one at their school and another via Skype at the other school, and all teachers are overworked.

High school students benefit from the block schedule that allows them to earn eight credits a year (24 credits are required for graduation). It also gives them more educational opportunities than a six-period day, but teachers are required to teach more subjects without adequate preparation time. Teachers should have a prep period for each subject taught.

The teacher shortage will probably become worse, and it’s unlikely we’ll be able to recruit and retain enough teachers for two high schools. We do have sufficient teachers to staff one school, so isn’t it time for the community, the school board and whoever is hired as superintendent to consider closing Roswell and Goddard high schools and building a new school large enough for all our kids?

Respectfully, your knuckle dragging, Bible banging, flag waving neighbor,

Ralph Rivera

Roswell

