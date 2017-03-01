Pastors observe Shrove Tuesday legend
To raise money for charity, several local pastors took part in a pancake flipping contest Tuesday at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. The contest was held during the church’s annual Shrove Tuesday on the eve of Ash Wednesday. Pastor Tina Cross of First United Methodist Church, second from left, was the winner with 54 flips in one minute. Cross’ [auth] designated charity, New Beginnings, will now receive the $136 that was collected before the contest. New Beginnings provides furniture and other household items at no cost to women coming out of abusive situations. Shrove Tuesday is observed by many Christians, including Anglicans, Episcopals, Lutherans, Methodists and Roman Catholics. The expression “Shrove Tuesday” comes from the word “shrive,” which means to absolve your sins. According to legend, eating pancakes on Shrove Tuesday began in Olney, England, in 1445 when a housewife was using the last of her family’s cooking fat before Lent. At that time, the church forbid using cooking fat during Lent. Upon hearing the church bells ring for service, the woman ran to the church still wearing her apron with skillet and pancakes in hand. The other pastors who took part in the contest are, from left, Father Dale Plummer, rector of St. Andrew’s; LaVonne Johnson-Holt, pastor of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church; and Larry Sydow, interim pastor of First Presbyterian Church. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)
