New Mexico 5A Boys State Tournament Basketball Bracket
The New Mexico Class 5A boys basketball state tournament bracket with the Roswell Coyotes in the No. 1 spot, taking on the Bloomfield Bobcats [auth] Saturday night at 6 p.m. in the Coyote Den. District 4 rivals Artesia and Lovington also made the field, with the Bulldogs getting the eighth seed and the Wildcats at No. 12. If the Coyotes and ‘Dogs win their first round matchups, they will face each other for a fifth time this season in the quarterfinals in Albuquerque on Wednesday. (AJ Dickman Graphic)
