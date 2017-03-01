Username: 1

If you are a Roswell youth, join Curator of Education Amanda Nicholson this spring in an art adventure around the world.

During the Roswell Independent School District’s Spring Break, students will have an opportunity to explore art from around the world without ever leaving Roswell. We will [auth] create our own suitcases to keep our art souvenirs, use our passport sketchbooks to record our travels and create artworks that show off our amazing adventures.

Students will start their journey in sunny Mexico by creating mixed media Day of the Dead sugar skulls and Papel Picado, a Mexican folk art using cut paper to make elaborate designs. We then travel far east to Japan, where we will make three-dimensional koi fish and Japanese lanterns. Our last stop on our three-day tour is India, where students will explore designs traditionally used in henna, the art of mandalas, and create a decorative peacock using oil pastels.

The program runs from Tuesday, March 28 through Thursday, March 30. Sessions for grades kindergarten through third are from 9 a.m. to noon. Sessions for grades fourth through seventh are from 1 to 4 p.m. A snack will be provided.

The sessions are, for the week, $25 for RMAC members and $35 for non-members. Full scholarships provided by the Roswell Museum and Art Center Foundation are available.

For more information or to sign up, please contact Amanda Nicholson at a.nicholson@roswell-nm.gov or by phone at 575-624-6744 ext. 22.

———

Amanda Nicholson is education curator for the Roswell Museum and Art Center.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« How many scientists really climatologists?