March is reading month, and MainStreet Roswell has purchased and received donations of over 700 children’s books for a First Friday book give-a-way. Shoppers can stop in at participating businesses on Friday and pick a free book for every person in their group, so bring [auth] your kids. Better still, shoppers can get free books from every participating merchant (while supplies last) so plan to visit all of them.

While you are there, be sure to enter the monthly First Friday drawing at each stop (must be 18 or older to enter the monthly drawing). The prize this month is a gift certificate for a professional massage, provided by Paris Bridal.

Want some great selfies? Friday is your chance. There will be several famous literary characters on Main Street just waiting to pose with you, or your child. Characters like Horton (from “Horton Hears a Who”), “The Cat in the Hat,” Edgar Allen Poe and Emily Dickinson will all be downtown Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. (characters provided by the local theater company Way, Way off Broadway). Hear Edgar Allen Poe recite his most famous poem, “The Raven,” as well as several of Emily Dickinson’s famous poems. Location of recitations will be posted on our website mainstreetroswell.org.

These characters will also be sharing details of their First Friday appearance in the Focus on Roswell online magazine.

Do you like music? From 5-8 p.m., MainStreet has that, too.

There will be a traveling barbershop quartet singing along Main Street (made up of actors from Way, Way off Broadway’s upcoming performance of “The Music Man).”

For more information, call 575-914-8018.

