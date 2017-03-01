Username: 1

The lodgers tax fund for [auth] the city of Roswell has a bit more than $6,100 left with four more months to go in the current fiscal year and at least five planned events expected to request $11,500 in funding, according to a public document.

A city staff member said the budget situation and concerns related to it will be discussed at a public meeting today.

At a Feb. 21 citizen-staffed Occupancy Tax Board meeting, members who make initial decisions regarding lodgers tax allocations described a tension between their perspectives and those of elected city councilors serving on the Finance Committee and the City Council.

“We are here to listen and approve and send to the Finance Committee,” said chair Jim Fielding at the meeting, “but it kind of sticks in our craws that (elected city officials) throw some money in. … It makes me say, ‘wait a minute, aren’t we supposed to be broke?’”

Board members explained at the meeting that they were making “fiscally responsible” choices by giving organizations no more money than had been originally budgeted by the city.

“The Finance Committee can overrule us, as we are learning,” board member Josh Ragsdale said.

Neither Fielding nor Ragsdale could be reached Wednesday by press time to discuss the budget document obtained by the newspaper.

That document indicates that, as of today, the lodgers tax fund has $6,105.96 in the account after paying, awarding or tentatively approving $310,600.04 for 30 events since July 18.

The ledger balance sheet also shows that the city expects five events to request funding before year-end. If those events receive the amounts budgeted, $11,500, the fund would be overdrawn $5,394.04.

Lodgers taxes are collected by the city from hotels, motels, RV parks and other commercial lodging enterprises. The funds are then used to provide money to events expected to bring visitors to Roswell. The funds are to be used to pay for advertising and promotional efforts, and most events pay back all or a portion of the funding to the city once the event is over.

City of Roswell Public Affairs Director Juanita Jennings said she could not comment on whether the projected budget shortfall was of concern or whether the lodgers tax fund will receive additional income.

She added, however, that the Finance Committee meeting today at City Hall at 8 a.m. will discuss the budget situation, as well as some specific funding requests.

“That is a topic that we will be addressing at the Finance Committee because it was brought up at the Occupancy Tax Board,” said Jennings. “They noted that city officials were sometimes overruling their decisions.”

She added, “I don’t make those (funding) decisions, that truly comes from the governing board. … The Finance Committee does have the authority to change the recommendation from the Occupancy Tax Board, decrease or increase the amount.”

The Finance Committee’s decision also can be changed by the full City Council when it makes the final vote regarding funding. All prior board and committee decisions are considered preliminary, although the full City Council frequently goes along with committee decisions.

Before the start of the current fiscal year in July, the city allocated certain amounts for events based on those events’ requests and results in prior years, Jennings explained.

Although the city is expecting five more requests for lodgers tax funds in the next four months, more requests could be made that city staff has not yet anticipated.

The events expected to come before the city with requests before June 30 include the Bottomless Lakes Triathlon, the Dragonfly Festival, the Kicker Arenacross, the Rio Pecos Kennel Club Dog Show and the Rotary Desert Sun Classic Golf Tournament.

