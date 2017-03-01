Username: 1

Kenneth Alan Barnhill, age 52, [auth] of Roswell, NM, passed away Monday, January 23, 2017. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2017 at South Park Cemetery.

Kenneth was born on March 17, 1964 in Lamar, Colorado to Roger Lee and Myrtle Minerva Barnhill. Some of the things he loved were being outdoors “hunting and fishing,” The Walking Dead TV show, watching movies, as well as his favorite video game Warcraft and years ago Dungeons and Dragons.

He is preceded in death by his parents Roger Lee and Myrtle Minerva Barnhill, and his sister Serena Jo Phillips.

He is survived by his sisters Lorraine Crane and her husband Rob, Cynthia Holladay and her husband Chris, Lisa Gamboa, Lorna Barnhill,; brother Lyle Phillips and his wife Virginia, Randall Barnhill, Lesley Barnhill; nephews Robert Crane, Jr., Jeremy Phillips; nieces Angela Phillips, Heather Holladay; and his furry companions Dolly, Teke, and Precious.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society, 703 E. McGaffey St., Roswell, NM 88203.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

