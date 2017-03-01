Username: 1

Memorial services for John G. Miller, 91, of Roswell, NM, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017 at South Park Cemetery. Pastor Adan Luquin of The Door Christian Church will officiate.

John passed away Thursday, January 26, 2017, at Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, NM. He was born [auth] November 27, 1925, to John and Anne Miller in Monroe, MI. John was predeceased by his parents, his siblings, Harry, Charles, Roy, Katherine, Myrtle, Betty, and his first wife, Marilyn Girard Miller. He is survived by his wife, Lorie Miller, his stepsons Jeremy Palombi, and wife Sharon, and Nathaniel Palombi, his nephews Mike Zgurich and Nick Zgurich, and stepsons Phillip Girard, Joe Girard, and John Girard.

John was a proud member of the United States Army, serving in Germany in World War II from 1944 to 1946. During his service he was awarded a Bronze Star, Victory Medal, Army Occupation Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal. John worked for the NM Highway Department until his retirement. One of his most memorable times on the job was the time he spent with his peer, Ray Adams. After his retirement from the Highway Department he continued to work part-time with Farmer Brothers Coffee.

