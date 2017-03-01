Username: 1

Recently Mr. Ford sent a letter (published Feb. 19) citing the “fact” that 97 percent of scientists agreed that global [auth] warming was man-made. I think this calls for checking the expertise of opinion. Who are these scientists? How many are climatologists — maybe 3 percent?

Most scientists who are not climatologists will have opinions on the subject that carry no more weight than Meryl Streeps’ opinion or Mr. Ford’s or mine.

Nancy Lynd

Roswell

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Be prepared for disasters, Roswell Museum plans Spring Break activities »