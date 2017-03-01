Username: 1

City residents have the opportunity in March to get rid of unwanted electronics and large household goods and appliances for free. People will also be able to dispose of household hazardous waste for free as part of this special, month-long event.

The City of Roswell’s Department of Sanitation is hosting its annual March Out the Trash event each Saturday in March. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at a different location each Saturday.

The location [auth] schedule for electronics and household goods and appliances:

• March 4: Cielo Grande Recreation Area, 1612 W. College Blvd.

• March 11: Lions Hondo Little League, South Sunset Avenue (just south of West Gayle Street)

• March 18: Wool Bowl, 1800 N. Grand Ave.

• March 25: Elks Pool, Southeast Main Street (south of East Poe Street)

In addition, household hazardous waste — paint, fuel, batteries, household chemicals, oils – can be disposed of at the municipal landfill for free each Saturday in March during the event time (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Household hazardous waste must be taken to the landfill.

The project is open to city residents who are required to bring with them proof of identification and a city utility bill with a city address matching their identification. A citizen is allowed to bring up to the equivalent of one pickup truck load of items each Saturday.

Acceptable electronic items include things such as computer monitors and towers, printers, microwaves, toasters, TVs, VCRs and radios. Household goods include bed frames, mattresses, home or office furniture, tables and chairs. People can also bring large appliances such as stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers and water heaters. Questions about the acceptability of other items can be answered by the sanitation staff at 624-6746. Non-acceptable items include tires, yard waste, and construction and demolition debris.

For more information, call the office at 575-624-6770 ext. 141, or cellphone at 575-208-8055 or email t.wildermuth@roswell-nm.gov.

