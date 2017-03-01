Username: 1

Advertising





Donald L. Pettit of Roswell, NM, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2017. A tribute of Donald’s life may be found at andersonbethany.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.

He was born on September 8, 1943, [auth] in Rock Island, Illinois, to Gerald Pettit and Virginia Pettit, both preceding him in death. Donald served in the U.S. Army and was honored an Expert Rifle M-14 Award. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, metal detecting, and panning for gold, but mostly loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Donald is survived by three stepchildren: Vera Contreras (Lupito), Jessica Ortiz (James), and Henry Ortiz all of Albuquerque, NM; their mother, Olivia Ortiz Gallegos of Roswell, NM; and 10 grandchildren; extended Ortiz family; brothers: Jerry W. Pettit and wife, Maryann of Pinewood Springs, Colorado, William A. Pettit of Arvada, Colorado, Roger A. Pettit of Denver, Colorado; sister, Marietta I. Rinehart and husband, Bill of Bella Vista, Arkansas; and many nieces and nephews.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Opal Glasgow Mary Lott »