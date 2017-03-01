Club listens to insights on special needs programs
Perry McQueary, who represents the Buddy Walk Program and the Challenge Division of the Little League Baseball at Hondo Field, spoke at a recent Sunrise Optimist Club meeting. The division was created for [auth] youth with special needs. He gave examples of some of the experiences these Little League players received from the Alien Baseball Team and the other divisions of the Little League Baseball. Sponsors are needed for this program to supply the kids with T-shirts, hats, etc. From left, Optimist Club President Cheryl Martinez thanks McQueary for his presentation. To learn more about the Sunrise Optimist Club, stop in for breakfast any Wednesday at 7 a.m. at El Caporal Mexican Kitchen, or contact membership chairman Roger K. Burnett at 420-9420. (Submitted Photo)
