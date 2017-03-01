Username: 1

Roswell leaders are poised to make a decision soon on whether the city should take over ownership [auth] of Memory Lawn Memorial Park, a cemetery just east of city limits that is currently in a court-ordered receivership. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

City leaders are considering taking over ownership of a long-neglected cemetery on the city’s east side, although some have concerns that assuming maintenance of Memory Lawn Memorial Park could divert resources from the city’s other cemeteries.

The Roswell City Council Infrastructure Committee on Monday pondered a request to take over ownership of the private cemetery at 2605 E. 19th St., after the City Council voted on Feb. 9 to move forward reviewing the concept.

“City attorney is researching liability and legal issues that would be associated with acquisition of Memory Lawn,” states a city staff report.

Acting city manager Louis Najar said a legal review of any potential liability and an environmental assessment of the property need to be completed before city staff can make a recommendation.

“If we were to inherit the property … anything associated with that, we would inherit,” Najar said.

In recent years, low-hanging limbs from the cedar trees have obscured headstones, and the cemetery’s grass has died due to a lack of watering.

Former Chaves County Magistrate Judge Robert Corn, now a Chaves County commissioner, was appointed receiver of the cemetery by a district court judge in 2011 following a lawsuit against the cemetery’s prior owners.

Corn said improvements have been made, such as a new water system. However, the cemetery’s trust fund has dried up and its non-functioning well pump needs more repairs than the cemetery’s bank balance can support.

Descendants of some of Roswell’s founding fathers appealed to the Infrastructure Committee in December for the city to take ownership of the long-disputed cemetery, where more than 2,000 people are buried, including about 300 veterans.

“Who knows how many really exist out there?” asked City Councilor Juan Oropesa.

City Councilor Caleb Grant said the cemetery’s water rights could be leased to fund its maintenance. The cemetery has 38.6 acre-feet of water rights per year, Najar said.

Mowing the cemetery once a month is estimated to cost $10,000 a year, if its native grasses are restored.

Jeanine Corn Best, chair of the Infrastructure Committee, said there are just 50 to 58 vacant plots at the cemetery, although the exact number is unknown due to outdated records.

“I don’t see that the burials are the issue,” Best said. “My thought is the upkeep. Do we have the income to do that?”

Ruben Esquivel, the city’s cemetery superintendent, said his staff of four city employees and two contractors are already busy maintaining the 201-acre South Park Cemetery and the adjacent 20-acre Gen. Douglas L. McBride-Roswell Veterans Cemetery.

“My hope is that if we do take this on, we will be able to have more staff for the cemetery people, because they are struggling,” Oropesa said.

Grant said the city would not have to annex the cemetery, which is about a mile east of city limits, to take over ownership. He said the city owns several farm properties outside city limits.

Najar said city staff would have more concrete information to present to the Infrastructure Committee this month, with the goal of taking the matter to the full City Council for a decision in April.

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: jtucker Jeff Tucker, who joined the Roswell Daily Record in May 2014, covers courts, county and state government, politics and general assignments for the newspaper. Prior to joining the Daily Record, Tucker reported on county and state government for the Rio Grande Sun in Espanola, N.M. He began his journalism career in 1997, freelance writing for his hometown newspaper in Michigan City, Ind. Tucker also has been a journalist for several newspapers in Indiana, and for newspapers in Oil City, Pa., Robstown, Texas, and Wolf Point, Mont. He has also been a newsman for The Associated Press in Indianapolis, and an independent freelance writer for the AP in Helena, Mont. Throughout his career, Tucker has won a total of 23 individual journalism awards from the New Mexico, Montana, South Texas, West Texas, Texas and Hoosier press associations and the Associated Press. After graduating from Purdue University where Tucker studied communications and political science, he was a congressional intern in Washington, D.C. and a legislative intern for the Indiana House of Representatives.

« ‘Astro’ movie still bogged down by unpaid bills; Film principal blames some problems on local filmmaker Wind wreaks havoc in Chaves County »