Username: 1

Advertising





There will be a funeral service for Bill J. Farris, 90, at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Amarillo, Texas, with Rev. Corky Holland officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017 at Cox Funeral Home in Amarillo, Texas. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017 at Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery at Abilene.

Bill was born on August 14, 1926 in Carlsbad, NM to Claude and Elsie Farris. He was raised in Carlsbad where he graduated from high school in 1944. He then enlisted in the United States Army Air Corp, where he served in Germany until [auth] his honorable discharge in 1946. Upon his return, he attended the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque and graduated in 1951. He married Dona Weldon in 1949 in Carlsbad. Bill worked as an electrical engineer for Southwestern Public Service for over 35 years, beginning his career in Carlsbad and working in Roswell and Amarillo before moving to Borger, where he served as the district manager and completed his career. They retired to Amarillo in 1986.

Bill was a devoted member of First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years. He was also a member of the Rotary Club, the Kiwanis and a member of many electrical engineering boards, including: the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers and the Texas Society of Professional Engineers. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing frequently with his friends, even hitting two holes in one after the age of 80. Most of all, Bill was a devoted husband, father and grandfather to his family and cherished the time he was able to spend with them.

Surviving family include his wife, Dona Farris, of Amarillo; son, Bill Farris, Jr. and wife Carla of Spring, TX; two daughters, Valerie Redmon and husband William T. Redmon, Jr. of Buena Vista, CO, Karla Dorsett and husband Darrell of Abilene, TX and eight grandchildren, Byran Farris and wife Katie of Katy, TX, Brody Farris and wife Amber of Spring, TX, Elizabeth Williams and husband Carmichael of Murphy, TX, Aubrey Shultz and husband Jeffery of Baltimore, MD, Kristen Contreras and husband Domingo of Allen, TX, William T. Redmon III and wife Kelly of Wylie, TX, John Redmon and wife Lindsey of Clovis, NM and Amy Dorsett of Abilene, TX and 15 great-grandchildren, Trey and Jake Farris, Ella and Dylan Farris, Maddison, Caden and Sydney Williams, Alexis, Ethan, Taylor and Emma Schultz, Allie, Kristena, Domingo and Emily Contreras and sisters-in-law, Hazel Farris and Kay Madaris.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Claude Farris, Jr. and brother-in-law Don Madaris.

Sign our online guest book at coxfuneralhomeamarillo.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Club listens to insights on special needs programs MainStreet merchants get Roswell reading »