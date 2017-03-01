Username: 1

As a young boy growing up in Roswell, I was a member of the Boy Scouts of America [auth] and I always remember our scout motto, “BE PREPARED.” Throughout my lifetime I have seen many changes and lately I have been thinking about the “Be Prepared,” motto. It helped me in many ways throughout my life and hopefully it will help you too.

As a child back in 1954 I remember a flood here in Roswell in which the Hondo River almost flooded St. John’s church and my grandparent’s home on East Tilden Street. People were worried but fortunately the church and my grandparent’s home were spared. Shortly thereafter, the construction of Two Rivers Dam was completed and it has kept Roswell safe from major floods since.

About 18 months ago, my son and I were riding our horses west of Roswell and we witnessed a tornado. It was violently twisting debris and I was unable to see my friend’s house about three-quarters of a mile away. We turned the horses loose and high-tailed it out of the area. It all happened so fast and much too close for comfort. Thank God nobody was seriously hurt!

How many of you remember (Winter Storm) Goliath in 2016? Despite the warnings, Goliath’s magnitude shocked us all. Mother Nature’s storm brought the best out of Roswell and I was so happy to see the New Mexico National Guard and citizens alike helping pull Roswell out of her wrath. Although we came together as a community and survived, Goliath sure did test our level of preparedness.

To prepare for disasters is very difficult but there a few things that we can all do to minimize the impact. For example, those who may be living in a flood zone could make sandbags that could be stockpiled and quickly moved in front of doorways. I imagine the cost to make sandbags is inexpensive compared to the cost of cleaning or repairing a flood damaged home.

Ultimately, I pray that we never have another natural disaster, but I hope and pray that all citizens of Roswell keep in mind the time-honored scout motto of “Be Prepared” and take the necessary steps to take on whatever “Goliath” that may come our way.

Be prepared, Roswell, and let us always remember to pray for each other.

Thank you and God Bless.

Eloy Ortega

Roswell

