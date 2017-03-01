Username: 1

Screenwriter and producer Asif Akbar of Los Angeles continues [auth] to promise pay all legitimate claims related to local shooting for the film “Astro.” But a dispute with a Roswell filmmaker who worked for the production group for a time is being blamed for at least some of the financial problems, an allegation the local man denies. (Submitted Photo)

A state agency has closed its wage claim case against a film

production due to a lack of a timely response by the original claimant, but local people have said that they still have not been paid.

A key figure on the “Astro” film, meanwhile, is making

assurances to a few locals while blaming at least some of the financial problems

on local filmmaker Donovan Fulkerson, who has denied responsibility.

“The owed expenses are being resolved as we speak,” stated

an email Tuesday from Asif Akbar, a co-writer, director and a producer. “We have been

in communication with the people that are still owed last payments for some of

their services. … Our intention is to clear all rightful money owed for all the

hard work put into this production by the people.”

“Astro,” a

sci-fi thriller about an extraterrestrial captured by employees of a private

space company and brought to Earth, was a much-talked-about film when it began

shooting in Roswell for a couple of weeks in December.

Some referred to it as the biggest film yet to use the

Roswell Movie Studios facility northwest of the city limits, and Akbar of Los

Angeles, an experienced feature filmmaker, discussed his desire to use the

production, and its planned sequels, as a way to help build the Roswell film

community.

While some companies and vendors have said they were paid in full, other Roswell crew and vendors were saying even before local shooting

wrapped up Dec. 19 that they were experiencing problems getting paid.

Akbar said in a Jan. 23 phone interview that he intended to pay

everyone what was legitimately owed and that he thought some of the problem was

due to improper accounting of who had been and had not been paid or

what deals had been negotiated. He also said that he had found some instances of people being paid twice.

In his Tuesday email, Akbar indicated that he thought Fulkerson and his company Relicwood Media LLC were responsible for many of the problems and alleged that they owe more than $10,000 to the film group for unauthorized

payments, improper payments or for unaccounted funds.

Fulkerson referred questions to his lawyer, Elizabeth

Ryan of Carson Ryan LLC. Called at her office a few hours before press time, Ryan did not call prior to deadline.

Fulkerson also was the person

named in the state wage claim filed by Brett Harlow, although Fulkerson’s

response to that claim indicated that Harlow had named the wrong person.

Harlow is a driver who ran the honey wagon trailer, a large,

portable trailer with offices and dressing rooms used by cast and crew. He

filed a wage claim Dec. 23 seeking $4,662 in pay and expenses for 14 days of

work between Dec. 5 and Dec. 19.

That claim was closed Jan. 30 by the Labor Relations

Division of the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, according to

public documents obtained, because Harlow did not respond by Jan. 25 to a Jan. 12

statement filed by Fulkerson.

Harlow had identified Fulkerson as his employer and the

person who had promised to pay him. But, in an affidavit and a statement from Carson

Ryan, Fulkerson said that he was not the employer, but had merely been hired by

Film Life Factory. During the shoot, Fulkerson indicated, he was asked to serve as a production manager, although he had explained that he did not have experience in that area and an assistant was never provided. Fulkerson indicated that Harlow had been

aware that others were in charge, as indicated by some of the documents Harlow submitted with his claim.

Fulkerson’s statement also alleged that he had worked for

Akbar for about six months before shooting began and was “wrongfully

terminated” from the production on Dec. 12, about eight days before shooting in

Roswell ended. He said he also is owed money and plans to make his own wage

claim. He also stated in documents that he was aware of at least six other

employees or vendors who were owed money.

“Again, Mr. Fulkerson is unable either to pay or dispute Mr.

Harlow’s Wage Claim because he was not Mr. Harlow’s employer for the disputed

period,” states the letter signed by Ryan.

Harlow did not respond to repeated calls by press time.

Local travel agent Elaine Dotts said Tuesday that she and at least one other person received

an email Tuesday from Akbar promising payment in about 10 days now that the

film’s distributor has taken over accounting.

Dotts said that she is still owed $260 for making

travel arrangements for cast and crew and has been told on a couple of prior occasions that she would receive the money shortly.

According to public documents filed with the state by Fulkerson and

Harlow, the people in charge of the “Astro” production are Film Life

Factory LLC principals, which include Akbar and his father, Mohammad Akbar, also

known as Enayet Akbar Milon, a Bangladesh filmmaker. Executive producers are listed as Mohammad Akbar, Prem S. Rana, Lane Leavitt, Harmeet Dhillon and Ram

Kunwar. Dhillon and Kunwar also are partners in Tulip Development LLC, which owns part of the Roswell Movie Studios.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

« John G. Miller City studying cemetery ownership »