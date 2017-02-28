Username: 1

Advertising





Opal Glasgow, age 93, of Roswell, NM, passed away Friday, February 24, 2017. Funeral services will be held at Compass Church, 1512 S. Main St., Roswell, NM, on Friday, March 03, 2017 at 11 a.m.

Opal will join her husband of 53 years, B.C. Glasgow, who [auth] was laid to rest in Faxon, Oklahoma in 1997. She was born in Sherman, Texas on February 14, 1924 to Irvin and Lula Winham.

She is survived by her daughter Lu Wilson and her son-in-law Billy Wilson of Roswell; granddaughter Tracy Coke of Lubbock, TX; grandson Ricky Nixon of Farmington, MN; and 10 great-grandchildren. Opal was the second oldest of seven children and is survived by Alvin Winham, Dixie Bryan and Arita Mills.

She was a beloved member of the Compass Church on South Main in Roswell and was surrounded by a strong community of neighbors who she held in high regard. She loved and was loved by her family, friends, and church members.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Oliver Gene Crawford Donald L. Pettit »