The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Mishallan S.Gonzales-Buckham, 25, of the 900 block of Hickory Drive, was arrested Sunday at 11:36 [auth] p.m. in the 900 block of South Grand Avenue and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. An investigation alleges she was in possession of a plastic bottle modified into a smoking device and an eyeglass with red straw.

Arrests and arrest citations

Rafael Rodriguez Sr., 39, of the 200 block of East Bland Street was arrested in the 300 block of East Hervey Drive Sunday at 10:49 a.m. and charged with failure to appear.

Stephanie P. Wiggins, 27, of the 600 block of Birch Avenue, was arrested Saturday at 9 p.m. in the 200 block of East Poe Street and charged with possession of marijuana. An investigation during a traffic stop also alleges she was in possession of a marijuana pipe.

Burglaries

Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of South Union Avenue at 8:24 a.m. Friday in reference to a vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed a vehicle registration, insurance and book were stolen from a sedan.

Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Third Street Saturday at 11:37 a.m. in reference to a vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed a wallet containing a drivers license, credit and debit cards, an insurance card and a Taser, were stolen from a vehicle.

Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West Hobbs Street Sunday at 10 a.m. in reference to a vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed a cellular phone was stolen from an individual.

Criminal damages

Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of South Sunset Avenue Sunday at 12:35 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed a window was damaged.

Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Louisiana Avenue at 9 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed a car was damaged.

Larcenies

Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West Alameda Street Friday at 3:30 p.m. in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed a lock bar was damaged and about $60 worth of quarters were stolen.

Police were dispatched to the 4500 block of North Main Street Saturday at 2:44 p.m. in reference to a theft. an investigation revealed a pair of red shorts, and a black T-shirt were stolen from a local sporting goods store.

