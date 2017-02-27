The week ahead
Today
City of Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., RMAC Bassett Auditorium, 100 W. 11th St.
Wednesday
Pecos Valley [auth] Regional Communications Center Board of Directors meeting, 1:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place
Roswell Independent School District special meeting, 6 p.m., Administrative and Educational Services Complex Board Room, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.
Thursday
Phoenix flight service anniversary celebration, 3 p.m., Roswell International Air Center, 1 Jerry Smith Circle
