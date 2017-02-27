Roswell representatives host local veterans
State Reps. Bob Wooley, Candy Spence Ezzell and Greg Nibert hosted a group of Roswell-area veterans for Military and Veterans Day at the State Capitol on Thursday. [auth] The representatives introduced the veteran delegation on the floor of the House of Representatives. Later in the day, the group toured the Capitol, including the Governor’s Office, where they met with Lt. Gov. John Sanchez. Roswell-area veterans pictured with Wooley, second from left, in alphabetical order, are Jim Bloodhart, Nancy Britton, Jim Burris, Frank Carrillo, Jimmy Copeland, Cly de Long, Magil Duran, Bert Eldridge, Roy Hayes, Harry McGraw, Chester Mitchell and Marvin Smith. (Submitted Photo)
